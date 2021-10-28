Your daily horoscope for October 29, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday during the Moon in Leo.

The Moon in Leo is the perfect to exercise your courage especially when you know you have to do something super brave.

The Moon in Leo makes Friday a great day for fire signs: Aries, Sagittarius, and Leos.

The Sun continues to be in Scorpio, so secrets are on our radar, and many of them come to light during this weekend.

If your birthday is on October 29:

You are a Scorpio ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto whose symbol is the Scorpion glyph.

Famous celebrity Scorpio zodiac signs include American actress Wyona Rider and artist Bob Ross.

Zodiac signs Scorpio are most compatible with include Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpios.

Daily horoscope for October 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, and it brings attention to your desire for play and to have fun.

Things may remain unpredictable due to Uranus speaking with the Moon today. So, plan for the unexpected. Be spontaneous!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of home, and when it speaks to Uranus in your sign, imagine things going in a way that you didn't anticipate.

This can rock you to your core, Taurus, so prepare to stay on your toes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of communication, and when you least expect it, gossip you didn't know was swarming could come your way for you to resolve. This is a time to clear your name, Gemini.

People may think they have hurt you, but nope. You're much stronger and braver than they know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of money, and this is where you need to stay off of the internet when it comes to buying things for friends.

An impulse buy could be a problem if you give in too quickly to help a friend who's pushing their latest sale on you. Stay strong.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of identity, and when at work something could present itself to invite you to pretend to be what you're not.

Don't take the bait. You know that you are unique. It's OK for you to be different. Best not to fake what you claim to be as it will be found out later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of karma, and wow, when it pays its dues it's time to duck.

You might not get the brunt of the universe's energy, but when you see someone who tried to harm you get a taste of their own medicine, try to show some compassion.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of friendship. It's so nice when someone finds something that makes them think of you and picks it up as a gift.

You might be walking through a store and spot that perfect item bringing a smile to a good friend's face - just because.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A complement or some sort of recognition reveals your value today.

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of career. When you care about something, it's really obvious. And despite your fear that things at work are a bit rocky, you'll be so surprised when you get a benefit from your efforts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Don't exclude reading with your lifestyle choices. The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of education, and this also involves your health.

Be dynamic, Sagittarius. You know that it really does make a difference when part of your diet includes learning something new each day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of shared resources, and it's so romantic when people share their gifts and talents with you.

You may be so surprised at how willing people are to give you a part of their heart in the work that they do when you ask for their help.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of commitment.

A lot of changes are going on in your home life, and you may have felt the intensity of everything taking place with family and even your friends. You are the source of comfort during these times.

A shoulder to lean on and a listening ear. These things may be draining on you, so be sure to take time out for rest.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of health, and with Uranus in your communication sector speaking with Luna it's a good day to talk things through and get a few stresses off your mind.

A conversation with a friend is free, but if you prefer to talk to someone in private, book a coaching session or try to see if you can talk to a therapist who understands what you're going through.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

