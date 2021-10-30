3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 31, 2021

It seems there’s a bit of magic in the air for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on October 31, 2021, and as we rise to the Scorpio Sun and Virgo Moon today and not just because it’s Samhain.

Currently, we’re within a five-day period when the overall energies that govern our thoughts, feelings, and actions are going to change dramatically which means that as we begin Eclipse Season in just a few short days it will feel like maybe everything is working out exactly as it’s meant to.

After having just seen Mars move into Scorpio yesterday, in the next few days we will experience our New Moon in Scorpio, Mercury moves into Scorpio and Venus moves into Capricorn.

The energy is most definitely auspicious but also full of possibility.

Today almost feels like a calm before the storm, almost as if for some there is this internal feeling that everything is about to change and that it’s only a matter of time.

Adding to this electric energy there is a trine between Mercury and Jupiter today encouraging us to make big decisions and even proposals that will be the catalyst for an entirely new way of living.

This can be a bit scary, especially if it feels like we have to just surrender to the energy at hand and just allow the universe to show us the next step and when we’re meant to take it.

But a big part of surrender is trust.

It’s the ability to see that just because things are the way they are right now, doesn’t mean that they always will be.

Sometimes we do just have to have faith that everything does work out at exactly the moment it’s meant to.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 31, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Things have changed so quickly for you it may be hard to feel grounded at this moment. Having so many planets be deep in water zodiac signs isn’t necessarily helping things.

Often as an air zodiac sign, if you don’t feel grounded, you can struggle to find hope and meaning in life. Even if you put on a happy face to the rest of the world it doesn’t mean that you’re not struggling inside for meaning. Today should be a day when this feels even more challenging.

Likely all of the recent decisions and changes that you’ve made have finally sunk it and you’re now in a place where you can see the results.

While it’s likely that you have created space for better things to come in, it doesn’t mean that you’re going to be comfortable with what feels like empty space at this moment.

Try to recognize that these are all temporary feelings and that more than likely they are also based on wounding as we usually fear space because we associate it with loss.

Don’t make any decisions today, especially about anything related to your past, instead try to sit with the feelings that arise and soothe your own self, fill your own space, and let it all settle into your heart so that tomorrow you can make changes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As this back and forth dance of growth has been going for you, it seems one day is amazing and the next is challenging.

This isn’t a bad thing though; it just means that there is a process for you to go through so that you can settle into this new chapter in your life.

Today though maybe one of those days where you question if it’s worth it. It doesn’t even necessarily matter what the ‘it’ is, only that it feels like there is too much work, too much sacrifice, too much all around to make it work.

But even today is a test. Will you give up if it feels like too big of a challenge or if the reward for it is too far away, or instead will you continue on trusting the path before you. Even though there have been many lessons regarding patience lately, today is just another one of these.

It’s time for you to really understand that the journey you're on is one that you can’t control the timing of.

Sometimes it feels like we go back and other times we marvel at how far we’ve come, but it’s always growing.

Try to see everything through the lens of gratitude and trust that if you've made it this far, you certainly will make it to the end.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Although the Moon is in your sign today, you may be feeling less emotional, and more action orientated.

Let yourself act through your body instead of trying to control it. Yes, there may be some insecurities that arise but overall, so much of what you’ve been through recently has prepared you for this new venture in your life.

There will be a great deal of intense energy to deal with today, most of all that aspect of making an important decision will be something that is on your mind.

Don’t let your emotions or even thoughts get the best of you but instead try to see how the decision or choice feels in your body.

Does it trigger anxiety or calm? Look for what has brought you to this moment so that you can truly see if this is something that resonates not just with who you are but also where you hope to go.

Remember too, that the more we are okay with a choice, the less we need others to be.

