3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dating Life Improves During The Moon Sextile Uranus Starting October 26, 2021

When the Moon Sextile Uranus, three signs of the Zodiac will find that life suddenly becomes a little easier for them, especially when it comes to love and dating.

These folks may feel a spring in their step and the kind of confidence that allows for possibility and openness.

If you are someone who is looking to find a friend with whom you can take a chance with - in love - this is the time.

For signs like Gemini, Virgo and Pisces - the term 'lucky in love' applies to you, and if you feel a bit daring on October 26, it appears that the universe is whispering in your ear, telling you to "go for it!"

The mood of the day is transient; you'll fluctuate back and forth between good - and better.

Chance encounters are not only exciting, but may lead to interesting couplings. All in all, for all signs, this kind of transit will bring about inspiration and the interest in new people and new experiences.

Zodiac Signs Whose Dating Life Improves During The Moon Sextile Uranus Starting October 26, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You'll be feeling extraordinarily upbeat on this day, Gemini, and with that will come a desire to get out and do something special.

You may intend for it to become a day where you venture out on your own, but there's a very good chance you'll find someone along the way to hang out with.

What may start out as a lightweight date could turn into a spark of promise; something good is happening here - you feel it, they feel it... what could possibly come out of this? Could this be a romance in potential?

It most certainly could be, Gemini, so now it's on you to stay calm within your excitement and just allow it to happen.

Don't judge it, don't over-analyze it - just live it out and see what happens. Moon Sextile Uranus is working directly with your Gemini energy - it's got your back. Success is yours if you want it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What's interesting about this transit, Moon Sextile Uranus, is that it's almost singled you out for an easy day, and when you get an easy day, Virgo - you are grateful.

When we aren't stressed, we present our best selves, and in the dating world - that's about as good as it gets when you want to make a first impression.

What you also have at your advantage is the chance to re-write any first impressions you previously made, especially if they went south and left you looking like a dud.

Well, you can un-dud yourself during this phase, and you should - you're getting a second chance to make a first impression, and the cool part is that the person you became romantically interested in is still on board with dating you.

It's an easy-going day, the stress is minimal, and the love is waiting.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

What's going to occur on this date, October 26, when the Moon Sextile Uranus, is your unique side rising to the surface. You've always been completely original, and sometimes life has a way of squelching that which is different or unique.

Alas, today you shine, and that special glimmer of yours is noticed by someone who happens to admire the unique and original. If you are looking for a mate, or you simply want to date for a while - this is the perfect day for being yourself and letting others know that you have no interest in faking it.

Imagine being accepted for who you are, as you are? Wouldn't that be a fantasy come true? Well, that day is here. This transit supports the unique as well as those who love and adore that which is specifically Piscean, in nature.

