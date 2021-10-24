3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Overwhelms Them During The Moon In Cancer Starting October 25 - 28, 2021

Whether we are taken with emotion, or we are knocked out by circumstance, this recent transit - Moon in Cancer - has the strength to both affect our love lives, and overwhelm us with its power.

When Moon in Cancer touches our lives, we feel certain urges: the need for security, for home, for solidity - and we also need to believe. Faith, spirit, religion, and most of all, LOVE - these are all topics that come into focus when Cancer Moon is upon us.

When the Buddhists speak of detachment, they really are onto something - and the reason concepts like detachment are so foreign to us, is because it's in our human nature to become attached, and because our attachment is usually in the form of love, we tend to believe that attachment is the greatest thing in the world.

Until, of course, the love ends...or is troubled...or is overwhelming, and that, my friends, is where Moon in Cancer comes in.

And so it goes, that when Moon in Cancer makes its transit, from October 25 -28, we will come to know how attachment can overwhelm, when it comes to love and our love lives.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Overwhelms Them During The Moon In Cancer Starting October 25 - 28, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You spend a good deal of time trying to stave back your emotions, as you know yourself well, and should you tap on that floodgate - all hell will break loose and the tears of emotion will spill over your entire life.

What this means is that, during this transit, that attachment of yours, as in - the person you're romantically involved with - is going to open a new gate of emotion for you that will not be able to be contained. And - it's good.

So no worries on this one, Cancer. Your sign's transit is going to give you the kind of thrill you really enjoy - controlled emotional overload.

This means, you are going to feel so much love during this time, for your person, that you're going to feel like you're on Cloud 9.

The controlled part is due to your ability to see this love clearly - you're not fantasizing; this love is real, and it's going to overwhelm you with joy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Oooo - something new is happening in your life, and it is stimulating to say the least. Let's put it this way: in terms of love, you figured you're dead on the vine - nothing's happening, AND you're with someone.

It's like you're just waiting it out. And then - a flirtation occurs - because Moon in Cancer loves a good titillation.

So, now, you are dealing with this new person - you might not have any intention whatsoever to do anything about it, but, but, but...it sure does feel nice to be paid attention to in that way.

That's what's going to happen during this transit, Virgo. You are going to be overwhelmed with flattery and the idea that maybe you're not just a dead body waiting around to be buried.

Love is still alive - it's just not happening at home, with the person you're committed to. Uh oh.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You had a suspicion that something like this might happen, and lo and behold - it's happening. What is happening, you ask? You are now officially overwhelmed by your love life - and it isn't good.

Luckily, it doesn't compromise the actual love, but what might be occurring during this time is a real drain on your energy, due to something your partner is going through.

Moon in Cancer is not compassionate - it can be loving, but it can also bring cruel circumstances into a person's life, and this is what you might be dealing with.

There's a chance you've been demoted from lover to care-taker. In the same breath, you might also be so burdened with responsibility for your partner's welfare that you want to jump off a roof.

This is the real deal in 'overwhelming.' During the period of October 25 - 28, 2021, you are going to be besotted with chores and responsibilities that must be done, on behalf of the person you love. Phew.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda