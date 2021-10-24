Love Horoscope For Monday, October 25, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 25, 2021.

A lot of our emotional energy takes place on Monday as the Moon is highly active with Jupiter, the planet that makes us feel like everything needs to grow, and the planet Mars, which wants to get things done.

The Moon spends part of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, so the energy is there to apply to our relationships, but when Luna shifts into Cancer, we are less likely to follow through on any big promises we make.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter bringing conflicting energy to your sectors of friendship and relationships.

Try to hold off on the emotional jealousy today. You may have a tinge of jealousy take root in your heart because everyone else seems to have their lives together on social media, but you are struggling.

Remember that people may not show their pain and sorrow online, and they have their own share of problems, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter bringing conflicting energy to your sectors of health and reputation.

Balance in your love life is so important, and when you feel that things are a bit off on your routine, it's important to try and bring your relationship back around.

Perhaps talk to your partner about priorities to see how to work together as a team. Make it a point to focus on the issue and not see each other as enemies to the solution.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter bringing energy to your sectors of romance and belief.

It's so good when you can finally set aside. your differences and see things from each other's point of view.

It took a long time to get to this place, and although it has not been easy, slow improvements show you're able to make it to the other side of life's challenges, growing closer together, and maybe even falling back in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter bringing energy to your sectors of secrets and home.

No one likes to be the last to know and when you realize that your family hasn't always been truthful with you it cuts like a knife straight through your heart. Healing has to start somewhere, and it begins with acceptance and forgiveness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter bringing energy to your sectors of communication and commitments.

At the core of a good relationship is honesty, and when you can't be forthright and transparent it hurts both you and your partner.

Your expectations may be that your partner will always feel like they can tell you everything, but in reality, the only person you can control is yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter bringing energy to your sectors of money and health.

It's a funny thing how people let their healthy routines go by the wayside when they are in a relationship. Your partner may encourage or discourage you to be health and to exercise.

Today, it's your job to make that decision for yourself, no matter what they choose to do. It can be hard to go it alone when you want them to be there with you, but in the end, it's your body and yours to be responsible for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter bringing energy to your sectors of self and romance.

Sometimes we set ourselves up with expectations on what romance is supposed to look like, and for you, you could feel a little disappointed because plans fell through and didn't work out as you hoped.

These feelings can create self-doubt, and perhaps leave you questioning your happiness. However, release these ideas and try to let things work out the way you like.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter bringing energy to your sectors of enemies and family.

When you know someone is trying to undermine your closeness, it can fuel your protectiveness.

It can be reassuring to know that you have people in your life that are there for you when you need them, but at the same time it's also just as important to know that even if you didn't things will turn out OK.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter bringing energy to your sectors of friends and communication.

You may be tired of hearing a friend complain about their love life, and they are tired of hearing you complain about their oversharing. Too much honesty is not always the best policy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter bringing energy to your sectors of career and money.

Do you feel like your partner isn't making enough money or do you feel like your partner doesn't put in enough effort?

This can be the source of troubles for your love life right now. Under appreciation can be a problem, and something to sort out this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter bringing energy to your sectors of religion and your shadow work.

Have you lost your faith in love? It's hard when your partner keeps pushing and telling you to have faith when you feel all hope is gone.

You may be striving to reconnect with your spiritual beliefs, but feeling like you have to do it to please your mate makes things a bit complicated.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter bringing energy to your sectors of intimacy and karma.

You may not have gone all the way but emotional cheating on your partner has started to create problems.

Lately, you don't fee that you deserve the intimacy they want to give because of what's has happened. It's time to clear the energy and bring things back to where they used to be. This week, consider how you may make this happen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.