3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 24, 2021

Actions and thoughts collide under the Scorpio Sun and Gemini Moon prompting us to initiate a new path forward in our life and to wrap up the loose ends that are preventing us from doing just that.

As we begin the first full day of Scorpio Season, we are still settling into a new rhythm of being able to transcend our darkest feelings and make light of them.

But to feel is to live and with the active Gemini energy we will feel compelled to take action.

Whether that means diving deep within ourselves, speaking the truth to others or even creating that next course of action for our life path.

Together the energy of Scorpio and Gemini will be encouraging us to use what we feel as fuel.

Fortunately, there are no other aspects occurring today which means that we have time to not just settle into this energy but also from Mercury and Jupiter recently turning direct which for many resulted in pivotal moments on their journey.

Being able to use energy for our advantage doesn’t always mean that it’s easy or pleasant but that we’re willing to do what’s necessary in order to be able to have the life that we want.

This is what today is all about.

We will be able to think and process more clearly and deeply, which will allow us to see the truth of what we’re feeling or desiring.

We will be able to separate ourselves from our fears or even condition ourselves of what to expect so that we can be free to not just be ourselves but to embrace the opportunity in front of us.

Because what we will discover is that it’s always the right time to make the changes that we’ve been seeking.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 24, 2021:

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Now that we’re within Scorpio Season, a fellow water sign, you will feel more at home within yourself and likely energized in a way that you haven’t been for some time. Enjoy this energy and the peace that comes from feeling confident and secure in your life path.

There are changes to be made for sure, but in your case it’s more of making sure that you are speaking up for what it is you need in order to accomplish the dreams that you have.

For you, dreams are an important part of life. You need to be able to constantly be able to dream, to reflect, change, and then dream a new dream.

But as part of walking your path with another, you also need to feel like you can do that with them. That you can dream together and make them a reality.

No matter how many times things didn’t work before it doesn’t mean that they can’t now, it only means that you need to give it the opportunity to.

Don’t be afraid to open up and talk about your dreams with your partner during this time, or even with friends and family; whoever is an important member of your tribe. Because doing so will unlock the future that you dream of.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There should be a clarity and confidence that has been seeping into your heart, making you feel ready and inspired to take the next steps of your journey.

Often, because you can be philosophical, you tend to be able to look at things from multiple points of view and play out various outcomes.

While this can be helpful, it also can deter you from what you truly want if you allow yourself to talk yourself out of it.

Take the energy of today and lean in deep to what has been keeping you from taking those next steps and allow yourself to see this new energy that has come in as confidence to do what needs to be done.

The truth is that you will always be able to find a reason why things won’t work out in any situation but it’s about looking for the reason that it will.

Things always happen as they are meant to and while perhaps you previously weren’t feeling this confident in making a decision it doesn’t mean that you aren’t now.

You tend to absorb and believe those negative lower vibrational feelings more readily than you do the positive higher ones. Enjoy how you’re feeling, validate yourself and then accept that this is your truth, so there’s no reason to not act on it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

After a rough start to Scorpio Season, you should be settling into the energy and being able to reflect and feel gratitude for the journey over the past month.

There were a lot of big moments for you in which you were able to be an advocate for yourself and stand up for what it is you deserve.

It’s normal to have moments in which you contemplate returning to your comfort zone, but when we are having those it’s usually because we’re struggling at what comes next.

Use today’s energy to let your feelings run wild. With the active Gemini Moon, you should be able to fantasize about what you want for yourself to come next, regardless of how logical it might seem.

And because with this energy we tend to want to try new things or expand ourselves, it also allows you to try on a different persona.

Do something different. Be someone different. Try something different. Afterall, if we want different results, this is where we have to start.

