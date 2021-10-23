3 Zodiac Signs Who Confess They Are No Longer In Love During The Moon Trine Mercury Starting October 24, 2021

Three zodiac signs will confess that they are no longer in love during the Moon trine Mercury transit, beginning October 24, 2021.

Mercury. Why is this planet always at the bottom of our troubles?

One of the reasons is because this planet rules communication, and for some reason, this seems to be one of the hardest things human beings deal with.

Whether it's the inability to speak or express, or it's the vulnerability that comes with revealing what's on our minds; whatever it is, transits that Trine Mercury, often times revolve around delivering some kind of news, bad or good.

During this transit - Moon Trine Mercury, starting on October 24, 2021, we will see three signs of the Zodiac make some serious confessions.

These confessions are destined to hurt people's feelings, and the topic is all about falling out of love. Ouch. Now that does hurt.

We fall in love and the last thing we expect is to fall out of love. What's worse is when it happens, we know someone's going to get hurt - and hurting someone we once were in love with doesn't feel too good either.

But when we do fall out of love, it's very real. We may try and try to put the pieces back together, but the harsh reality is that sometimes the act of falling out of love is irrevocable. Phew.

Zodiac Signs Who Confess They Are No Longer In Love During The Moon Trine Mercury Starting October 24, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's taken you long enough, and now finally, you are ready to confess what's up to your person. You are no longer in love, nor have you been in a long time.

But you've got that Libra kindness thing going, and so all you can do is present passive aggressive situations that only hint at what you're really feeling.

They, on the other hand, have been sensing this for a while - they know you no longer love them, and they've been hurting over this, in silence.

Do both of yourselves a favor and stop being passive-aggressive and just spit it out: "I am not in love with you anymore. I'm sorry."

Take the needle out of their eye, so to speak. Let the healing start. Don't drag this out any longer than need be, simply because you're more of a coward than you are a kind and considerate person.

Let Moon Trine Mercury give you the strength to be HONEST.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What you've done is that you've gotten yourself into a situation where you fibbed. You pretended that you were in love, possibly even to yourself, and now that Moon Trine Mercury is hovering above your head, the entire lie is now becoming exposed to you.

And, with that exposure, comes a need in you to tell it like it is. You didn't want it to go down this way, but it is what it is, and the truth of that is that you're not in love with the person who believe you are in love with them.

Here comes heartbreak. This is because your person is madly in love with you and they are also quite dependent on you and your affection.

Yet, you're not the kind of person who can keep up a facade; you want to live in the truth, even if it was you who got you into this false position.

You will be confessing to this person that you are no longer in love with them, and let the chips fall where they may.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You knew this was coming. You knew it and you started acting out. Your partner detected it, and they were right: you are no longer in love.

And even though honesty is always your best policy, it's been way too difficult to actually come out with it.

Moon Trine Mercury has just enough potent communication drive to make you finally come out with it. You are no longer in love, and...it's over.

You don't know what to do with a person if you're not in love with them.

You could move into the 'content with what's left' phase, and that's a definite possibility.

Think this one out, Sagittarius; you don't have to end the entire relationship just because you're no longer in love. Use this transit to talk it out - there's definitely a compromise in there.

Do you still feel anything for this person? If so, then all is not lost. One doesn't have to be madly in love in order to have a wonderful, working relationship.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda