3 Zodiac Signs Who Want An Open Relationship During The Moon Square Saturn Starting October 23, 2021

The best thing about an open relationship is when both parties not only agree on it, but they are also enthusiastic and excited to participate.

Often times, there is one party who is merely going along with it all, hoping to please their partner's appetite for 'more'.

And for some, this kind of arrangement is abhorrent. They want nothing to do with, find it insulting, disgusting and intolerable.

And so, when the Moon Square Saturn, on October 23, 2021 swings on by, feelings of wanting to 'expand' the relationship might arise, and this could cause feelings of tension.

For the one who wants to open the relationship up to other lovers, it might feel like the freshest relief there is, while the partner of the one who wants an open relationship may want to slink into the darkness, foreseeing that the end is near.

This is a really fragile time, and this transit can go sour real fast if both parties aren't on board with the idea of polyamory.

But for some signs of the Zodiac, the idea of an open relationship is exactly what they feel is needed in order to keep their nuclear relationship intact.

Zodiac Signs Who Want An Open Relationship During The Moon Square Saturn Starting October 23, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Let's just put it out there: you want to have as many lovers as you wish, and you'd prefer to do this with the blessing of your partner.

Cheating isn't beyond you, and you will cheat; infidelity doesn't make you happy, nor does lying, which is why you might be thinking about presenting the idea of polyamory and an open relationship to your partner during Moon Square Saturn.

Here's the real problem: you don't want your partner to have another lover outside of you, so the entire 'open relationship' thing doesn't feel like it could work. So, you're at the crossroads, where you realize that cheating is so much more exciting than opening the relationship up.

Your partner is definitely NOT DOWN for polyamory, so whatever concessions they may make - even if they do consent and take on another lover, you will only feel insulted and wronged. You are better at cheating than you are at sharing the wealth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Oddly enough, you've made the list. That homebody nature of yours has everyone fooled - people think you're this loyalist who devotes themselves to one person only, and that's good for life. Well, that really isn't you, is it, Cancer?

And the truth is, you've been wanting to open the relationship up for a while now. You may be able to excite your partner into thoughts of wild threesomes, with the added lure of 'giving them the freedom to explore other people' as well.

This is no bad reflection on your love for your present partner, in fact, this is one of the ways you show both trust and commitment to them.

Saturn's energy can be upsetting, but 'stirring the pot' is what causes change, and change can often times make things better. Approach this topic with deep respect, and you may just have a success on your hands.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As far as you are concerned, your true love will always be some fantasy figure, and whomever you're with, in real life, is just someone to spend the time with. Yes, you can love, but you'd rather stick to the fantasy, and your fantasy can't be found in one person alone.

Moon Square Saturn will not only stir up your fantastical mind, it will make you want to approach your present lover with the idea of perhaps opening the relationship up. Depending on their sign of the Zodiac, they'll either jump on it, or reject it outright.

You might find acceptance if your partner is either Aries, Capricorn or Libra. Outside of those signs, you'll probably be met with serious resistance. It's your choice as to what you do, what you'll settle for, and what you are willing to risk.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda