3 Zodiac Signs Whose Romantic Fantasies Come True During Moon Sextile Neptune Starting October 22, 2021

Romantic fantasies start to come true for three zodiac signs beginning October 22, 2021 during the Moon sextile Neptune transit.

We're about to get a booster shot when it comes to intuition and emotional sensitivity, and this is part of what happens when we are affected by Moon Sextile Neptune - a beautiful transit that can impact our lives in beneficial ways.

The first day of Scorpio season is October 22, 2021 and some of zodiac signs like Gemini, Aquarius, and Pisces will be take what's inside their head - and make it real.

Fantasies can come true, and romance can be made very real during the Moon sextile Neptune transit beginning on Friday.

One of the finer points of this transit is that it tends to make people come off as more...attractive.

This is, perhaps, because we feel good about life and we're less inclined to outwardly show our stress.

We become attractive by means of calm; people want to approach us because they sense there is no threat, no burden or baggage.

We can be a part of something special if we ride the wave of this transit's sweet-but-powerful energy.

What we want in romance is easily accessed; we have only to see it as real.

And this is what can happen - we are able to see the good in just about everything, which acts like an open door to the manifestation of romantic dreams come true.

Zodiac Signs Whose Romantic Fantasies Come True During Moon Sextile Neptune Starting October 22, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For the first time in a long while, you're going to wake up feeling fresh and rested - and we humans know how glorious that can be.

This state of peace may feel almost alien to you, but it's going to work well as you go about your day.

If your mind is on love, you'll be able to see what lies ahead, in your mind, very clearly - and rather than place a negative spin on it - as you usually do, you will allow yourself the blessing of feeling positive.

This positivity will reverberate throughout the universe and manifest back to you as beauty and light. Do not be surprised if you are honored today by someone you care about.

You may not have thought this person cares 'this' much, but today is the day when you will find out that they truly do care - and they really do love you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's all about attractiveness during this transit, and we don't mean beauty contest material - we are specifically talking about how one's inner beauty can attract only the best.

And that is what you'll be experiencing during Moon Sextile Neptune. You have a fantasy of love; it's somewhat realistic, and yet, it's still not been made manifest.

You probably recognize by now that it's because you've been standing in your own way; those old behavior patterns no longer work for you, and now, things are changing - rapidly.

There's something about you that is starting to rise up - and it may very well be self-confidence, due to a belief that you really are great.

All those negatives that you sold yourself made it impossible to manifest your romantic fantasy, and yet, here you are today, seeing the results of self-love.

Self love is rising, Aquarius - and with it comes romance and fantasy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

One of the things that is going to make this transit work so well for you, is Neptune's affect on you, Pisces, and how, when Sextile Moon in transit, you become even more sensitive that you usually are.

This doesn't mean 'overly' sensitive, however, now does it mean you're going to take everything the wrong way.

What it does mean is that you're going to feel empathy - heavily, and it's going to give you great insight into the people around you - especially the one you love, or are interested in.

Your vibe will be that of pure compassion, and people will take to that instantly. If you have a romantic fantasy, you and your paramour can take it to the next level by talking things out and getting plans made.

Your fantasy may take place in the future, but you can start to make that happen today, as you will be totally supported and believed in, by your love interest. They want to be a part of your life.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda