3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 23, 2021

Today is a new day and with it an entirely different energy under the new zodiac season of the Scorpio Sun and Gemini Moon.

As we begin a brand-new zodiac season, we are reminded about the importance of what we feel, and this is what makes a rough day for three zodiac signs on October 23, 2021.

Not just the lovey dovey happy go lucky feelings, but our truth.

How we truly feel about ourselves, our life and those that are part of our tribe.

The thing with Scorpio is that while it’s a water sign like Cancer or Pisces, it holds a very different energy.

Scorpio is only at home in the depths which means that there is also a darkness here that this sign likes to play with-but that it’s also at home with as well.

The thing with darkness though is that it also leads to transformation.

Once we can acknowledge our darkest parts then we’re also in a space to be able to transmute it and find the beauty within.

Whether it’s parts of ourselves that we don’t truly love or accept or even those incidents or events that happened with others.

Darkness is a necessary part of life, it’s not something to fear or to cast away but it doesn’t mean that what is dark once has to remain that way forever.

This is the process of transformation we’re all entering into.

Of realizing our truth so profoundly that we can never unsee it and as we begin with the Gemini Moon, we are going to be aware of everything.

Finding that we’re thinking about things differently, no longer caring what others say about our choices while also painfully aware of the control or manipulation tactics that others have forced upon us thanks to the Mars Pluto square that is finishing up today.

It’s a day for awareness, for feeling the truth of everything and then making the choices to take the darkest part of ourselves and finally, bring it into the light.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 23, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There is often a quiet edge about you that others are drawn to. A magnet of sorts which is your ability to heal, to soften and to help.

But this gift often begins by wanting to fix what’s broken in everyone else but yourself. Playing out in friendships but usually romantic relationships until you reach a space that you can no longer continue.

Usually feeling depleted and unsure of what it is even if you’re feeling.

The past month has held a lot of opportunities for you to go through a variety of emotional challenges, facing things that you may not have wanted to face both within yourself and within those you’re in a relationship with.

But now, you’re going to be asked to slow down and heal yourself. You can’t keep investing in others and their healing while you’re still bleeding. And even if you don’t know why those wounds are still there or how to heal them, it doesn’t mean that you still can’t or shouldn’t take time for yourself.

You are beginning a journey to truly have a deeper understanding of your wounds and how best to heal yourself, it may not be easy or beautiful every minute of the way, but it is necessary. Make the time for yourself to be with yourself.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With Mars still in Libra until the beginning of November, you’ll likely be feeling at odds between what feels logically balanced and what your emotions and feelings are telling you.

You may be a fantastic planner, able to negotiate even the most difficult of scenarios and challenges thinking through things and making plans.

But throwing an emotion that’s inconvenient into the mix usually will see it and you all falling apart.

This is a chance for you to become comfortable with your discomfort; with the truth that you may not want to see and the life that you know is changing even while you’re likely trying not to have anything change.

It’s all happening whether you want it to or not because the one thing that we can’t hide from is our feelings.

Between the emotional depths of Scorpio and the mental activity of Gemini this will be a very active few days in which your head and heart are trying to make sense of everything for you.

Try instead to drop what’s logical and see just how clearly you can see when you realize what’s right may not actually make sense.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have had your solar return, now the question is, what are you going to do with it? You’ve been able to move past some big situations in which you had to choose yourself and let go of those who just don’t see your worth.

But now you’re going to be asked to deal with the deeper feelings of why you had stayed in that situation as long as you had.

Merely leaving something to start over with another or by yourself isn’t enough, there has to be a deeper realization and lesson learned which will keep you from making the same choices in the future.

Take the time now to really investigate how you feel about yourself and where your identity was formed along the way.

We all carry pieces of our childhood with us and while they are important and necessary, oftentimes we don’t truly know what it is to live life on our terms until we get to that space of separating our wounded child from the adult that is trying to heal.

Look for the truth, but also the light in the coming days and be open to dealing with what you’ve always tried to avoid.

