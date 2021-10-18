3 Zodiac Signs Who Learn To Love Themselves During The Moon Trine Venus Starting October 19, 2021

Self-love is a lot harder than it sounds, but starting October 19, 2021 three zodiac signs who learn to love themselves it gets a little easier.

Sometimes it takes a life time to come to terms with who we are - and to love ourselves for exactly that.

For Taurus, Gemini, and Pisces zodiac signs who learn to love themselves starting October 19 during the Moon trine Venus, acceptance is within reach.

Sometimes it takes a spiritual revolution, or a change of perception - and sometimes we have to pinpoint what it is we DON'T love about ourselves that has kept us from knowing peace in our lives - as it's very hard to live in peace when we don't love ourselves - body, soul and mind.

The universe wants us to love ourselves, and sets up many paths by which we can find that self-love - because self-love is healing, and on some level, we all need to heal.

Help comes in the form of Venus-entangled transits - and on October 19, we will once again get to see ourselves clearly - as lovable individuals - when the Moon Trine Venus occurs.

Our Moon can sometimes act as a mirror for us, reflecting back what we both wish to see in ourselves, and what we don't like to look at.

With Venus' help, that view of ourselves is softened by love and self-acceptance; it's a good feeling and for some, it's one that can be used as a healing source for the rest of our lives.

Zodiac Signs Who Learn To Love Themselves During The Moon Trine Venus Starting October 19, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Loving and accepting yourself for who you are is something you've been working on for years now, and in all honesty - it's a work in progress; one that comes with its moments of great victory as well as one of failure.

But, practice does make perfect and you've been practicing this for a long enough time now to reap the rewards of your efforts, which will show up in radiant ways on October 19, when the Moon Trine Venus.

The first stop for you is body-acceptance. You fully recognize that this has always been your main obstacle; you believe in your mind and your abilities, but you've always had body issues, and they seriously get in the way of your confidence - in everything.

You will cross that border, Taurus, and you will get to a point where you see absolutely nothing wrong with your physical appearance, no matter how deep your self-analysis may go. This is called winning - and you are about to be a winner.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

One of the things you do is you lie to yourself; it's nothing anyone notices because you prefer it that way. You want to give off a certain impression and you do - because people buy what they are sold, and you sell yourself as self-confident and cool.

Alas, there's a deeper reality there, and that one holds a good portion of self-hate, and that is something you may be dealing with during Moon Trine Venus.

It seems you've sold yourself the same package that you've sold others - you aren't even sure if it's necessary any longer to love yourself, and then...it happens, and you realize that you're not so bad after all.

You've been keeping up appearances for a very long time, never realizing that you really are kind of wonderful, beneath all that image-control.

Maybe you don't need the front any longer, Gemini - maybe it's time to just be yourself and love every minute of being you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

The way you will come upon loving yourself is more along the classic 'spiritual seeker' lines. You have intended for self-love - you literally see it as something to aspire to, and you're starting to get that you need to treat yourself well if this is going to stick.

Moon Trine Venus gives you the magnifying glass to fine tune what that may be - and self love may come in the form of an upgrade in lifestyle.

Better choices, healthier foods - you will start to take the idea of health more seriously; it's not just about looking good, it's about feeling good, too.

The whole "Health is everything, you don't have anything if you don't have your health" cliche is now super real to you.

It's not that there's a health scare coming - there isn't, so don't worry, but this transit is going to wake you up and let you know that you need to love yourself all the way, and that means inside and out.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda