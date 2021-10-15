3 Zodiac Signs Who Meet Someone New During The Moon Sextile Uranus Starting October 16, 2021

Because of the social nature of Uranus, many of us will be in the mood to mingle. And, after all, it is the season for socializing for three zodiac signs who will meet someone new during the Moon sextile Uranus beginning October 16, 2021.

Get-togethers are what we're all about for the next couple of months, and some of those gatherings will be familial, while others will be engaged in the more romantic of meetings.

When Moon Sextile Uranus in the zodiac sign of Taurus, Virgos, Libras, and Aquarius zodiac signs become nearly obsessed with getting out; we want to be with friends - and we want to know that our efforts may very end up with us being in relationships.

Yes, it's still happening; we are still trying to find that special someone - and there's a good chance we'll do exactly that over the next few days, starting October 16, 2021.

It's pretty much a positive and promising transit, and while it doesn't guarantee that the person we meet will be the ultimate love of our lives, it does give us the confidence to at least try.

And to try may be to die, but to forgo trying is to never have lived at all. And so, we try. We let the cosmic aspects guide us, and perhaps if we are lucky, we hit pay dirt.

Zodiac Signs Who Meet Someone New During The Moon Sextile Uranus Starting October 16, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Uranus is known as the planet of realization and awareness, and that's how it's going to hit you when it's Sextile with the Moon.

You are going to realize, without total certainty, that you want and need someone in your life - and it's about time that you make that happen.

It's no longer about confidence or nerve; you've got all that - having the nerve to approach someone has never held you back.

Well, you're in luck, Virgo, because now your nerve can be met by someone you have your eye on, and you will be approaching them around this time.

The very cool part is that you had no idea you were interested in this person - because you already know them.

But now, they look 'different' to you - alluring, attractive - they look like the person you want to be with, and that's exactly what's going to happen: you are going to be with them, and there's a good chance it's going to work out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Wouldn't it be nice if by the time your birthday rolls around you could also say that you were in love? Well, it looks like that's about to happen, Libra.

You've got the power of Sun season behind you, and that works well with Moon Sextile Uranus, as it enables you to see clearly - it's like on your birthday, you were given the gift of discretion; you now know what you want, or rather 'who'.

What makes that successful is that this person is going to present themselves to you. Perhaps you may even meet this person at a gym.

There will be no doubt as to who they are, and this is, indeed, the person you want to spend some quality time with.

Will it last forever? Who knows - that one's up to you and your new person...but for now, it's all good.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What you need in your life is newness. Fresh thinking and open-minded people.

You will definitely be meeting someone new during Moon Sextile Uranus but that person isn't going to be a love interest - it will be a friend.

You will have so much in common with this person, that, in its way, it will be somewhat romantic - and that's exactly what you love the most.

What makes friendship so special to you is having something to share, something that is secret and private - something only the two of you can appreciate, and to hell with the rest of the world.

This is what you will receive during this transit - a real friend. It's only the beginning, Aquarius. Think of the places you'll go together - think of the life of fun the two of you can embark on. Friendship is simply...the best thing one can have!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda