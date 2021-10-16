3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 17, 2021

As we begin the day under the Libra Sun and Pisces Moon, we will be able to feel a noticeable shift in the air.

We find acceptance for everything that has previously tugged on our hearts and left us wanting or unfulfilled.

In the last days of Libra Season, and in our current retrogrades for Mercury, Jupiter, and Aquarius, we are at the threshold of feeling like some major pieces of life's puzzles have finally shifted into place.

But even this is too tepid sounding for what we’ve been going through to achieve it.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on October 17, 2021?

There has been an excavation of our souls, a time where we’ve been so busy, especially for zodiac signs Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Libra, we didn’t even know if we were on the path anymore and instead, we've walked through the darkness that has previously kept us away from what it is we most want and need in this life.

It wasn’t just the unexpected falling into place of the puzzle pieces of our lives, but in being able to see the truth of everything.

Through this ability to see relationships for what they are, jobs for what they possibly aren’t, and life paths for what they’re meant to be, we’re able to shuffle our lives to create space for what is truly in alignment with our hearts and our souls.

This is a time when we will be feeling a building urgency to take action on all that we’ve learned but only because we’re so excited to begin the next phase of our lives.

The energy today will feel like taking a deep breath after a long hike.

We finally have come to the place of no longer trying to make others fit our stories, no longer trying to make something fit that just isn’t going to, or latching onto something out of sheer desperation and fear of moving forward.

This acceptance will filter through our lives today as we realize that everything is as it’s meant to be at this moment.

Yes, there may be that building urgency to start the next chapter of our lives, but because it’s not coming from a place of ego, there’s also a deep respect for the divine order in which life moves.

Because while acceptance is a key part of peace, we’ve also learned that there is no reason to rush anything when it’s all happening in precisely the order that it’s meant to.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 17, 2021:

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It seems life is always one wild ride, the only part that may make you take a pause is that it’s seldom what you thought it would be. This year has been a practice of self-acceptance.

Learning that what you thought life would be taught you that life isn’t going to be at all what you had hoped for or imagined.

We can’t out of sheer force of hope make people into something that they’re not destined to be, and that no matter what we tell ourselves, our souls always end up knowing which way is their true home.

While you are adept at being able to find the deeper and hidden meaning in life and in your journey, you also have a clear idea usually of what you want or expect your life to be.

Part of growing though is realizing that we usually limit ourselves to these stories, these threads that keep us in place because we are afraid of being free.

The energy of today brings in acceptance like a warm soft blanket, bringing peace to those aspects of your life that have tugged at your heart because they’re not working out in the ways that you want them to.

Surrendering to acceptance isn’t about giving up, but it is about allowing yourself to truly begin this next part of your life which not even you could have ever possibly dreamed up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What we don’t always realize is that we hold the key to the prison we say we need to escape from, but it’s easier to believe that the key to freedom is in someone else's hand.

It's easier to believe another is the problem, or that it’s someone else issue to deal with rather than face our own fears and vulnerabilities.

You’ve been learning that no matter how we try to just force ourselves to move ahead sooner or later we’re going to need to confront what has held us in place.

This means that we will have to face our own feelings about commitment, intimacy whether to a relationship, a career, or even life itself.

At times it seems that commitment can mean a lack of freedom, however, truly being committed to what is good for your soul, what is in alignment with your truth actually is what sets you free. You’ve been choosing freedom, but now you get to choose connection as well.

Today's energy brings a new sense of appreciation and depth to a particular relationship in your life. Remember though, that nothing just happens, unless we take the steps to begin.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Lucky for you your zodiac season is ending a bit smoother than it feels like it began. It doesn’t mean that you may get out altogether of a few difficulties and challenges, but it is about you feeling a greater sense of expansion coming into your life.

This was a moment that you created though that was deeply centered in your worth and what you deserve.

For you there has been a lot of movement and growth around, no longer accepting less, overall, in life, but in particular with a romantic relationship that had far too many chances.

But you’ve learned what you were meant to and now that means you get to up-level into what is next for you and your life.

The one thing that likely has been pulling on your subconscious is that now that you are seeing things so clearly, you also may have guilt or feel bad because you didn’t see things sooner.

Because you didn’t do anything until now. As normal or easy as it is to fall back into those thought patterns, they don’t actually support the love and acceptance you have for yourself.

If you could have done something earlier you would have, but your lesson was meant to take the path that it has, so now the only thing left to do is accept it was all for a purpose so that you’ll truly feel ready for whatever the universe has in store for you next.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.