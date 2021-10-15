3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 16, 2021

Under our Libra Sun and Piscean Moon, we will settle into the quiet before the storm.

Not all storms are bad, and Saturday's astrology may actually be a great day for three zodiac signs on October 16, 2021.

Often in life, we fear or avoid these emotional or life storms because it feels like they wreak havoc in our lives.

They make things obvious, they disrupt plans, and they have a way of rearranging everything in just a fraction of a moment.

But some storms come to clear our path. This is what is coming, even though it’s not here yet.

In the days leading up to the middle of this month, we will be experiencing a quiet that feels full of possibility and change.

One that it seems we’re just waiting for something to happen, even though at this moment it isn’t.

Anything feels possible right now.

This is because on the eighteenth we will see both Jupiter and Mercury retrograde ends once again teaching us that it’s powerful and meaningful conversations that lay the foundation for the abundant future that we are dreaming of.

Just two days after that the Aries Full Moon initiates a powerful and divine new beginning in our lives but in a way that is more determined and focused than ever before.

During this quiet before the storm, it’s important to enjoy what comes.

Enjoy the peace that is present, the effortless joy, and moments for love and adventure.

Even though you may see change on the horizon, it doesn’t mean that it’s going to be bad or that you need to wait to live while keeping your eyes on it wondering when it will arrive.

Everything does happen when and in the order that it’s meant to, so we can feel free to enjoy the positive and relaxing energy of today.

While enjoying the current phase of quiet even if it feels like inaction is important, it doesn’t mean that you can’t or shouldn’t focus on planning for the next chapter as well.

Reflect back on the lessons of the last two years, the experiences that have shaped you, and the growth that you needed to experience.

If there is any lingering mourning or sadness that occurs around the past, this is the time to let it go.

To try to find acceptance and peace within it so that as the future starts to unfold, you will be in the position to fully embrace and receive all that is coming your way.

Because it’s often within the quiet the strongest storms begin to take shape.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 16, 2021:

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It’s seemed lately that your moon and frame of mind can fluctuate minute by minute.

Once you’re feeling calm, settled, and happy and in the next overly aware of everything that doesn’t feel good to your soul.

This has been challenging to actually figure out how you’re feeling because within this back and forth you’re experiencing both sides of your truth.

This is what it means to fully embrace all you feel and the process within.

No situation is only ever one thing and it’s possible to feel grateful while also feeling sadness. It’s possible to have acceptance but still feel at odds with certain things in your life.

There is no rule that says you can only ever feel one thing.

While this is partly the way of the two fish always swimming in opposite directions, it’s also about embracing the full spectrum of the process that you’ve been moving through and all that it means.

Changes are coming, likely more quickly than you realize, at this moment though it’s important to try to accept things as they are.

To embrace all the feelings, all the uncertainty, and breathe through it knowing that even though you might not have all the answers in this moment-they are coming.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Clarity always arrives when you least suspect it. It often arrives quickly, in a moment that seems as if it is just an ordinary day.

And suddenly, a veil has been lifted and it seems we can finally see things so clearly, we wondered why we never saw them that way before.

This is what it means to often reach peak areas of growth within our lives. The very things that we struggle with suddenly disappear as we are ready to see the answers that were always there.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

For you, during this time it will feel like some major battles have been fought and won.

It will feel like suddenly the weight you’ve been carrying has been lifted and like freedom has returned. This is what it means to do the work not knowing ultimately where it will lead.

You are on the precipice of a new chapter within your life, one that is just beginning.

Enjoy the energy of today, enjoy how far you’ve made it and while of course there are still things to figure out, today embrace the fact that you feel like you can finally breathe without the weight of what you’ve been struggling with weighing you down.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Growth is when we find ourselves doing the very things we never thought possible.

t happens when suddenly our ideals change when we’re no longer scared or make excuses to put off what truly calls to our soul. Growth is when we no longer feel the need to sell ourselves short.

For you, the past few months have been full of revelations about how you show up for yourself and for others.

It’s been a chance to reflect on what it is you truly want and need from life, not what you were taught to, but what you truly desire deep from your authentic core.

This is the truth that you’re in the process of embracing and while you may not fully be on the other side yet, today offers a chance to think about what action you will soon take.

Specifically, focus on the important conversations that you need to have with others around boundaries and also the dreams for your future.

Don’t be afraid to accept that you may have to let some go in order to be able to move ahead.

It doesn’t need to be done today but allow yourself the excitement for what it feels like to finally start creating the future and the life that you’ve always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.