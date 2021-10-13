3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 14, 2021

What we're looking at today is a whole mess of transits all vying for attention, and for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on October 14, 2021, there's so much goodness in store.

What's cool about this is that certain signs will gravitate towards the better aspects of this transit, while others will focus on the negative.

Those who think positively will experience a positive day.

Those who hook on to the more negative of the cosmic influences will, in turn, experience a not-so-great day.

We have Moon Conjunct Saturn, Moon Sextile Venus, Moon Trine Mercury, and Moon Square Uranus, all while traveling through Aquarius, under a Libra Sun.

It's like...all the good and all the bad will be demanding attention at once. Choose the good - let the bad fall to the side, it's not needed - right now.

Consider this day to be a real head trip - one that can also be an ego trip or an ego-building trip...for some signs, this day is all promise, all potential.

You guys can take this any way you want, because as it stands, everything in the universe is here, right now, to support your efforts. Manifestation, here we come!

Who will have a great day on October 14, 2021, according to astrology?

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 14, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's that Moon Sextile Venus that concerns you the most, on this day Taurus. You're going to get some good news today, and it will have to do with your love life.

There's a good chance that you and your mate/date/spouse/partner are up for more, in terms of where you want to go with this relationship.

It also puts you both on the same page - the energy for couples is GREAT today, and for someone like you, Taurus, it invites both your passion and your profound loving abilities.

In other words, you're going to be in the right place at the right time to say what you want about whatever is going on in your relationship.

This is the best time to talk with your person - get it all out, and trust in the process: this is going to work.

It's like the stars are smiling on your love life, and if you are interested enough in seeing this through to the end, then allow it to happen. Stay positive and watch how good it gets.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a good day for all Geminis, as you will all be moving and grooving in clarity. What you do, will be understood by others.

If you want to make friends, it will happen. If you want to be alone, then projects and concepts of interest will come to you.

Mercury is on your side today, and you may feel not only inspired, but you may also feel like inspiring others, as well.

You might very well be a Muse yourself, Gemini. If you are coupled, you can expect a good day in partnership world. This day also has food in store.

If you are a chef or just a simple home cook - you'll be doing what you love to do in the kitchen.

Today is a great day for you to communicate your love to someone via your talents, and if one of your talents is being able to make great meals, then bon appetite - love, balance, and happiness are back on the menu.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could easily make this into a truly crappy day, being that Moon Conjunction Saturn is just sitting there, waiting for you to mess up. Alas, you're so much stronger than that, and you will bypass the temptation to undo yourself.

What's meant by this is, With Moon Trine Mercury under your belt, you'll be much more in the mood for progress and accomplishment - Moon Sextile Venus will make you happy, even giddy about your love life, while Moon Square Uranus will get you out and about for fun with friends or family.

The ever-present nag of Saturn's energy will accompany you through the day, but it won't be able to bite you, as you will be protected by the other reigning planets of the day.

Basically, your day is going to be great because you'll have found a way to skirt the bad stuff while attracting to you everything that you love. Good maneuvers, Cancer!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda