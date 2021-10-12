3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 13, 2021

Because there is so much pressure to accomplish great feats on this day, that pressure might cramp the style of a few of the zodiac signs who will have a rough day on October 13, 2021.

Moon in Aquarius gets together today with Moon Conjunct Pluto and Moon Sextile Neptune this Wednesday.

For some this is the fun stuff - all that dark, chaotic energy, all working towards some strange and beautiful goal - and then, there's the rest of us, who simply can't deal with all that subterranean darkness!

What makes for a rough day is all about how our minds work through challenging transits, such as the ones we're encountering today.

One thought could lead us over the edge; depression is very possible today, although working our way through it is very possible too.

In other words, it's got 'rough day' potential written all over it - but it doesn't have to define us.

So, we may be looking in the mirror, once again, for answers. We might even find them, and because of that Pluto energy, we may not like what we find.

It's all in a day's work, according to the cosmos. We will survive!

Which zodiac signs will have a rough day, according to astrology?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Not one to work well under pressure, you might just find yourself snapping at anyone and everyone today, simply because you can't find comfort - anywhere - in the day.

Work looks foreboding and threatening to you - as do the streets, the commute - the entire kit and caboodle of life will look like 'too much work' for you.

Hey, it happens, and we all get these kinds of days. What you're dealing with is Moon Conjunct Pluto, which whips you around and around like a leaf in the wind, today.

It's as if you're expected to be in several places at once, and all you can do to cope with it is to not attend any of the events that require your presence.

When confronted with too much, your natural reaction is to drop out of all of it...and that is what you're going to be doing today. Avoiding everything just to keep your sanity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You might be feeling the affect of Moon in Aquarius, and that will lead you to a place of peace within this day...however, this day is not going to run as smoothly as you'd want it to, Leo.

You've already been experiencing some of the frustration of your particular situation - something is not as great as you'd like it to be on the home front, and that might see some power today - in all the wrong ways.

There's a very good chance you'll get into a disagreement with the person - or people - you live with. It might boil down to an argument over something ridiculously petty, and yet, this is what matters to you, and gives you the impetus to fight.

It's nothing you won't get over, but until this day is over, you can anticipate saying nasty things to someone you care about - and you can expect to receive an equal amount of nastiness coming your way, from them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What's bugging you today is a distinct feeling of not being respected. It's all you want; just a little respect, just a sign that the people in your life don't think of you as trash, and that you deserve to be treated well.

You might even be more obsessed with what you don't have as opposed to with what you do have.

In fact, this day is dedicated to negative thinking, which in your case, can become low-grade paranoia. If only you could just stop thinking for one second!

And yet, that's not you - you're the thinker, the ruminator, the one who analyzes everything. That typically Virgo set of traits is what's going to be highlighted by Pluto energy today, and it's not going to feel like fun, in fact, it's going to feel like anxiety and stress.

Just another day being Virgo? Hopefully not. Take it step by step today, Virgo - and remember, you are loved, even if you think the world is completely against you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.