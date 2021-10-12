3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 13, 2021

With a waxing Moon in Aquarius, we can all expect a day with our heads in the clouds, but for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on October 13, 2021, Wednesday proves to be something truly special.

This means it's a day of pure potential; we can manifest our dreams - or our nightmares, but depending on how much thought and focus we put on what we keep inside our minds.

Moon Conjunct Pluto is going to open the doors to new thinking for many of us. While this kind of energy is oftentimes dark or chaotic, some of us know how to work that kind of magic, and those signs are Scorpio, Aquarius, and Pisces.

This is definitely your day, signs - do your most magical conjurings today because luck is on your side.

Moon Sextile Neptune is here too - and that's going to rev up whatever Pluto doesn't get, meaning, it's going to be one helluva dark-minded day - in all the best ways.

You can expect to rise above any kind of depression today - always a good thing. The 'dark-minded ways' can center our minds on sex and creativity today - prepare to express yourself without inhibition.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 13, 2021:

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Never one to hold back, you're in full form today when it comes to saying what's on your mind. You're really not into playing games today - even though you are the mastermind behind all the games you do play in your life, your romance being the number one game in town.

Wednesday is going to center on your romance, your love life.

When 'you' aren't in the mood to play games, you're in the mood to take what you want, no questions asked.While this could be fun for you, it might not be for the other person involved, but you don't really care.

Consequences aren't your interest today.With Venus Sextile Saturn, the sky is the limit, and that makes you feel good.

Understand this, though: you can have fun shoving your way through people's lives, but there ARE consequences, Scorpio. That's just a friendly warning. Have fun, but don't stomp.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is the day where you can clearly see what you need to do in order to accomplish something that's been on your mind.

It's as if all the pieces start to fall into place, and not only that - your drive to accomplish is just as fierce as the clarity by which you are able to see its completion.

Aquarius Moon suits you well, in terms of work, planning, and activity. You may find yourself in a situation where you and a few others are able to brainstorm some idea that not only excites you but lends promise to your life. You are also able to recognize chaotic patterns in your life, today, which should give you the strength to be able to walk away from negativity.

Your direction is towards the good, today, and productivity is a given. You can handle yourself; self-confidence is up. Self-esteem at an all-time high, Aquarius. All hail!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Moon Sextile Neptune is going to be your main squeeze this Wednesday, meaning, this is the transit that's going to hype up all of your artistic talents.

Because you're already way, way up there when it comes to imagination, it won't be all that different to feel inspired by just about everything, but today, due to the

Sextile aspect, you'll want to go deeper.

Don't be surprised if October 13, 2021 nudges you into wanting new discoveries - such as new topics to educate yourself on. This is a great day for Pisces people who are in school, studying for a degree.

Focus is certain, today, and so are healthy choices. This is a good day to find your voice and speak your mind, and you can end the day with an amazing sleep. Work hard, create profoundly, and sleep deeply. Awesome, Pisces!

