3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 12, 2021

Life can be tough and for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on October 12, 2021, things get a little crazy.

If some of us wake up in a bad mood this Tuesday, it would not come as a surprise as we have a few rather hostile settings for our planetary influences.

The 'bad-mooders' will be working with the Half Moon Square Mercury, Trine Uranus, and Square Mars.

These aspects can go any number of ways, but for these three signs who will have a rough day on October 12, 2021, it may present chaos or struggle.

What you're dealing with is conflicting energy - one minute you feel confident and capable, and then some little nagging energy - like Mercury - comes in and makes you see 'the other side' to the equation, and with that knowledge, all you can feel is confused.

You want to get up and go, and yet that devil on your shoulder - Mars - keeps messing with your understanding.

You will be compelled to be social, as Uranus wants the people of Earth to rejoice in each other - ha!

What a joker Uranus can be sometimes, eh? Well, no such luck down here on Planet E. for Taurus, Cancer, and Sagittarius, these signs should be feeling much more stuck than 'ready to rock n roll.'

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 12, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's hard enough for you to get out of bed; you like it slow in the morning and easy-going during the day. It's the night time when you get your energy and that is something you depend on.

If only today could go as planned. What we're looking at is an unexpected awakening that happens way too early in the morning for you. This lack of sleep exercise makes you angry (Mars).

You set up your bad mood for the day, which means that basically anyone who offers an opinion gets fed to the dogs; in other words, this day comes with one slogan: "get out of my face."

You still have to do the same things you do every day - work, eat, drive, whatever - but during your horoscope on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 all of it is going to feel like an unwanted chore. Half Moon energy makes you feel like half a person.

Hey - it only gets better - the Moon is always changing its phases and so will you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Because your sign is ruled by the Moon, this day might present an entirely new challenge for you, as your Moon is a Half Moon, Squared by Mercury and Mars, and in Trine with Uranus.

What this means is that you, Cancer, will feel the need to drop out of all social engagements completely. It's the one thing you can complete this Tuesday - the act of taking yourself out of the picture.

All you want today is to not belong. You want nothing to do with being with people or working with them. You may end up taking the day off simply because you're really not in the mood to be with others.

If your work is home-based, you'll do better; the fewer people around, the better. Half Moon energy makes you see the glass as 'half empty' and you'll spend the day searching for something to make you feel whole. Here comes the overeating section of the day!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Speaking of overeating...have fun and choose something delicious, because this is all you're made for today's horoscope - indulgence and gluttony.

This is how you deal with a moment of downtime, especially when downtime is not what you had in mind for today.

October 12, 2021 is the day where your plans laugh at you. And control? Forget about it - there is no control today, not for you, Sagittarius, which is why you'll transfer some of that Mars-inspired frustration into over-indulging.

Food doesn't say 'No' to you, and so it now becomes your best friend of the day. You're not up for healing or self-discovery this Tuesday, October 12, 2021; you're into base pleasures and denial.

Hey, it's only one day, how much personal damage can you bring upon yourself? Wait, don't answer that question...

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda