3 Zodiac Signs Who Get What They Want In Love During Mercury Conjunct Mars Starting October 9, 2021

Because many of us will feel clearheaded and capable come October 9, 2021 for the Mercury Conjunct Mars transit, we will also be able to intuit exactly what we want, in love as it is in life.

For three zodiac signs who get what they want in love during the Mercury conjunct Mars transit that starts October 9, 2021, this was a long time coming.

With the retrogrades out of the way now, we are looking at some rational thinking, as well as a way to navigate those waters with communication.

Often times, when we don't get what we want, we can look back at our own history to find out the reasons why...and often enough, we might find that we don't have what we want because we either didn't know what we wanted, or we didn't ask for it.

Mercury Conjunct Mars pushes us to ask for it.

This transit acts like a prodding agent - we are being nudged into bettering ourselves, and when it comes to love and relationships, sometimes the best way to get to the bottom of any issue or problem is by discussing it - with a clear head and a non-aggressive approach.

Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get What They Want In Love During Mercury Conjunct Mars Starting October 9, 2021:

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As we approach your sun sign, you come further and further into your own power, and that means when Mercury Conjunct Mars, on October 9, you'll be feeling practically superior.

You're just in one of those grand moods, and with that kind of confidence on your side, there's really nothing to stop you.

You've had it on your mind for a while now to speak to your partner, you know, 'check in' so to speak to see how they are really doing.

It's always advised to do this, as we tend to forget to investigate the feelings and emotions of the ones we call life-mates.

In doing so, you will show your mate that you care, and that will lift their spirits so much so, that they will do the same for you.

What you want in your relationship is to know that you both haven't lost the gift of the gab - and after this transit, you'll realize that the two of you still have what it takes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As long as you can laugh in earnest over what you and your partner go through, you'll make it.

There are times when your partner really tries your patience, and you think, "Well, I DID sign on for this so there's nothing I can do about..."

This is true - you are in a committed relationship and being that people are sensitive, we can't just throw them out and 'get a new one' when the whim hits.

Instead, you'll take this brilliant transit and use it to the best of your ability. Mercury is worth listening to, and when it's conjunct Mars, it's super strong, and in your case, Capricorn, it works in terms of taking bold action and saying what's on your mind.

You have no desire to break up or end anything, in fact, you want to be with this person forever - but in order to do that, you'll have to do some confronting, which is cool - if you do it like a pro, rather than like an inconsiderate idiot.

Now, we all know there are no Capricorn idiots, so - do as you will and enjoy the results!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

There's a good chance you chose a partner who is not a Pisces, and so you have to deal with someone who is not as sensitive or as willing to communicate as you are.

That's OK, you can bring up the slack in the talk department.

Mercury amps up that ability and conjunct Mars makes it so that whatever you do say, it's powerful and effective. And that's what your relationship seems to need right now - as well as what it's about to get: a good talking to.

Nothing is wrong, nor is this transit about to play out as tragic or uprooting, for you, Pisces.

What's going to happen is that you now have the opportunity to say a few things that have been on your mind, and you know once those things are aired out, you'll be free; the burden will be tossed out and you will be relieved.

Do not fear your own words, Pisces - you are super smart and know how to say the right thing at the right time. Trust in this over the Mercury Conjunct Mars aspect.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda