Love Horoscope For Tuesday, October 12, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 12, 2021.

Love takes time and we have a push to do things in a certain way.

For many zodiac signs, a moment of truth comes by way of the Moon in Capricorn speaking to unpredictable Uranus in Taurus.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Tuesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Remember who the real enemy is. Your relationship will encounter some setbacks and hardships as it relates to money, which can confuse your outlook when it comes to priorities.

Remember that when you are facing the problem head-on and not fighting with each other, it makes it so much easier to resolve it and become closer through the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes people can't be with a person they don't agree with, and a few planetary factors can have dealbreakers come up in conversation.

Your belief in love goes through challenges today, and you are feeling a strong desire to hold fast to your convictions at all costs.

Your stubborn nature can be one of the things that makes you so attractive, but also hard to live with to the point of a breakup.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to clean the house and release yourself of negative emotional energy. Uranus speaks to the Quarter Moon today, and this creates sudden disruptions in relationships you long through were over, but welp, they are not.

You have a bit of drama you'll need to work through, and this could be as simple as picking up the phone to chat with an x or deciding that you've had enough lurking and block a profile just to remove their visibility from your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're falling in love with your best friend. A sudden change in the friendship dynamic can be shocking to you, but everyone else saw the sparks before you finally gave in to the love that you've had in front of your eyes.

You may not have noticed that this budding romance was starting to bloom, but here is the answer to prayers for true love manifesting in ways you dreamed but didn't know you had been building all along.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your career is fast becoming a substitute for your romantic life, and you're not sad about it and there are no regrets.

You have come to a place where you realize this change in outlook is more than just healthy for you.

It's the way it ought to have been long ago, only now you've put your priorities in order so that the rest of life falls into place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you meet a soul mate it feels like a miracle, so of course, it makes sense that to end the relationship also feels like a death. You are at a place where you start to see things for what they are, and this karmic relationship served its role in your life. Time to let go and become the people this encounter wanted you to be, even though it also means you will do it apart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You loved. You lost. You can share what you have with someone but that does not mean they will be grateful for it, and you have to not worry about their reaction only your own.

The fact that you didn't see this coming does not say anything about your character. Some situations are just unpredictable, and there's no shame to own when this happens.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your relationship is starting to head in a different direction and it feels as though the car is steering out of control. You have two options, Scorpio: go with the flow or see where things coast.

The latter option may be what you need to try, even though your desire to control everything will get in the way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Relationships are work, but today, you're going to see how much, and this mountain of effort could be more than you want to take on for yourself.

You need to decide if you want to put in the effort as a couple, or if you'd rather focus on yourself and do your own thing. As a Sagittarius, the latter may appeal more to you, regardless of what your heart says.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

That moment you start to feel as though the person you like is interested in you too can create all sorts of whirlwind emotions.

You will want to keep both feet on the ground, Capricorn as you ponder all the ways this relationship could unfold. Don't rush too far ahead of yourself. Take things one moment at a time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your home and all the things that relate to family are changing and this can seem to take your attention away from love.

Your partner may feel like you're leaving your relationship to change when you aren't 100 percent in it with them, so be mindful that balance is needed, even though your home demands are increasing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When something is said that should not have been you cannot take it back, and you may not be able to forget or forgive the hurtful things that went on. You are wounded, and you aren't able to let it go.

Things are forever altered, and it's going to take time for you to see that it's safe to let your guard down one more time with someone who disregarded your feelings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.