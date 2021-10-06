3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 7, 2021

Sometimes all we want is one good day where our faith in humanity can be restored. That day may very well be today, for a certain three signs of the Zodiac. We don't always get days like this, and when they do arrive, we feel gratitude.

Ah, if life could always be this easy - and today, October 7 has the capability of bringing ease for three zodiac signs who will have a great day.

Your good nature will be ignited today, so you can anticipate feeling good about what you bring to the world. You will be feeling creative and expressive, ready to impress - and impress you will, because you're also slated to produce interesting and engaging products.

So, we are looking at these transits for the day: A waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio, Venus in Sag, Sun in Libra Conjunction Mars and Moon Square Saturn - anybody who can navigate those transits and live to tell should get a special award for the day, and fortunately, there are three signs who will not only live to tell, but live to tell a good tale, as well.

Which Signs Will Have a Great Day Oct 7, 2021, according to astrology?

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 7, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are in the right place at the right time for intuition to grab hold and guide you through whatever it is that you need to do, today. You may be taking on this day on your own, but that's basically the only way things are going to get done.

You trust in your own decision making, in fact, you feel more insightful than you have in a while, and you plan on using this inner guidance to get work done. At home, you'll be surrounded by the things you love and you'll see no reason to desire anything more.

Your 'feeling' of the day will be one of contentment; nothing bothers you and nothing can. You just aren't up for the high drama of other people's emotions, and so, because you are also very smart, you avoid too much social engagement. Today is a good day for Cancer, that is for sure.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You should be able to parlay that magnanimous charm of yours into something both creative and advantageous during this day, Leo.

You are equipped with the right stuff, meaning, the a transit such as Venus in Sagittarius allow you to feel love towards all. Your big heart will come through for more than just you on this day - as you will more than likely play a major role in soothing someone's fear.

You are the one your friends turn to today, as they trust your judgement and will do what you tell them to do. You feel confident about your own choices and that builds the foundation by which you feel good about advising others.

Use your quick wit and friendly ways to make yourself of service to others. This is good day to be helpful, and the help you offer will be there for you, later on, when you need it most.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today feels like a new beginning for you, Scorpio, as that Waxing Crescent Moon acts like a zesty vitamin in your system. You will be filled with energy today, and that will turn into inspiration. Today may not be the day for action, but it will definitely be the day for planning that action.

What goes on in your mind today is the first step you'll be taking to ensure something amazing will happen in your life - not today, but at some point in the near future.

Creative projects for the future are what you should put your mind to on this day. This is the beginning phase of something constructive and promising.

Trust in your ability to find the best path for yourself and then get on that road when you feel comfortable. There is no rush; feel out your territory and act when you see fit. You are heading in the right direction, and all plans set in motion today will bear fruit tomorrow.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda