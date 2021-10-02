3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Hard To Love During The Moon In Virgo Starting October 3 - 6, 2021

On Sunday, October 3rd, the Moon will be shifting in Virgo, and for three zodiac signs this will make them hard to love.

This is a time that can inspire productivity and help many of the Zodiac signs get work done that they have been putting off. However, for some, this Vigo Moon will make them hard to love.

A lot of the energy surrounding this Moon is critical.

People are picking apart themselves and those around them. While anyone would want to make sure that they are surrounding themselves with the best energy they can find, being hypercritical of people can also push them away.

There’s a difference between being realistic and being cruel.

Of course, everyone needs an honest person in their corner, but honesty doesn’t mean that you have to put out someone’s insecurities and flaws. If you haven’t lived a day in their shoes, it’s better to keep your opinions to yourself, even if you believe them to help.

It is very likely people will find it difficult to love under the Virgo Moon, but being aware of your energy and what you put out into your community can help you avoid this complication. These three Zodiac signs need to be the most aware.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, under this Virgo Moon you are having a difficult time being loved. There are many reasons this Moon is making people in your life want distance and frankly, it’s the best thing you can do for them (and yourself) at this time.

You may inadvertently be annoying people around you right now.

This can come from many reasons but the most likely is that you are not giving people space. You are soaking up a lot of attention, and while this isn’t inherently a bad thing, those you are spending a little too much time with need space to breathe. You are suffocating them.

It is also likely that you are not able to believe people right now without quizzing them or placing an obscene amount of doubt on the words they speak. This can come from being hurt in the past, however, the resolve isn’t to offend someone in return.

It is important under this moon for you to take things for face value and to decipher later if you choose to believe them. Placing this much doubt as well as asking to have so much time together is creating a perfect storm to decrease the love you receive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, under the Virgo Moon there is a lot of conflict for you, which may be pushing your loved ones away and making it difficult to be loved. You are craving a change in your life, but are you willing to pay the price for this shift?

Do you notice how contradictory you can be?

You want it all but you’re not willing to make the sacrifice. You want a better life but are not willing to give up the things that are holding you back. You want to be around people like you but can’t move past the people you don’t resonate with anymore. You’re wasting a lot of time.

The best thing you can do under this Moon Is to take the actions you have been too hesitant to make. You can talk about your goals and how you’ll get there all you want, but until you actually take initiative to move forward, you aren’t going to go anywhere in life.

The people around you are tired of the talk because that’s all it is. The words that you speak forming promises are easy to say. Taking action and making them a reality is what everyone is waiting for. Don’t let your cheap words push people away anymore.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this Virgo Moon is making it hard to be loved however, at the moment, this may be exactly what you want. You are feeling detached not only from your community but from the universe. Your head is in the clouds, but instead of a dreamy wonderland, it’s isolated showers.

It appears you’re a little distracted.

When this happens you may go on auto-pilot. You might struggle with your emotional wellness and push it off as a problem for future you to figure out. However, you may be burning bridges in the meantime that you do not wish to destroy.

You also are experiencing a stubborn streak. You can’t admit when you’re wrong and instead of hearing anyone else’s side to a story, you are automatically assuming you are right. There is no room for growth when you start thinking this way.

In this time, learn to listen instead of feeling as though you need to insert yourself and energy into every conversation. You can take time to recharge your social battery without offending those around you to the point they don’t want to show you love.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.