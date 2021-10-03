3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 4, 2021

Ah, today. October 4, 2021 - what will it bring? Is it going to be 'one of those days' or will we see a reprieve?

Well, for these three signs - Leo, Virgo and Aquarius, they may, in fact, have one of those rough days, yet again. It's not all bad, folks - it's just a temporary distraction from our otherwise free-flowing bliss. Right?

Bliss is not what these signs will be feeling on October 4, but that doesn't mean it's a straight nosedive into Hell - oh no.

There's much to the day that is good, it just may not be that obvious. To rise above this one, we'll have to trust in the universe and know that all things must pass, and that means rough days, as well.

We're just on the edge of Pluto retrograde - only a couple more days of this disastrous transit and we'll be free. Until then, enjoy the last couple of days in turmoil, or as we say in the business, "just another day on Earth."

Which signs will have a rough day on October 4, according to astrology?

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 4, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is the storm before the calm, Leo - and you will have plenty of opportunity this month to regain that calm feeling, however it will not be happening today.

Today is reserved for heightened feeling and over the top interpretations.

That means that you'll be taking everything the wrong way, today. Words meant to soothe will irritate you, as will calming touches from friends and loved ones.

To put it bluntly: you're just not in the mood. That intolerance covers much area, too - you don't want to work, you want nothing to do with people, and you have no room in your life - today - for problems.

You want a day of mind-destroying TV, and if can get some time off from work, you'd probably do yourself a favor. Stay out of people's business today, Leo. You're best left on your own.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is one of those NO PATIENCE days for you, Virgo, and while that's basically par for the course when it comes to your zodiac sign, today has got you so on edge that you'd be best left alone. Of course, you don't like to be alone, and today is the kind of day that makes you want to fight with others.

And so, you'll be picking fights all day. Even at night. Everything before your eyes gets on your nerves, and you aren't in the mood to just 'shut up and let it pass.' Nah, you'd rather splash gasoline all over that dumpster fire - just to see what happens.

You've never been one to care about consequences, and that's mainly because you don't consider them when you're burning the town down. Advice: Consider the consequences of your actions today, Virgo. Your actions have power - refrain from being nasty today, if you can.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You want to be alone today, Aquarius, to think things over and get a grasp on where your life is, at present. It's your only request, and what makes this day rather rough is that that is exactly what you won't be getting.

There will be no rest today - which is all of what you have been desiring. Just one day where no one is asking you to perform miracles; one day where you can just be yourself without having to answer to someone else.

Well, that day isn't today and your reaction to that is going to be that of weary resignation. Perhaps another time, eh?

Yes, friend - you will get that well-deserved downtime that you so need, but it will not be on October 4, 2021. Hey, there's always tomorrow, right? Stay the course, Aquarius, your time will come. Try to have patience.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda