3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 3, 2021

While there is a desire for balance that is highlighted by the Libra Sun on October 3, 2021, and for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day, the combining energy of the Virgo Moon makes it difficult to move ahead with decisions and choices.

During our stint in Libra Season the collective energy is one that is focused on balance and harmony. This though of course can go one of two ways; either we are drawn to reflect how we already have that with the desire to create more or those aspects of our lives that aren’t in balance are highlighted more fiercely.

This especially is true for relationships on October 3, 2021.

Oftentimes many relationships that are on the brink of breaking down permanently or separating are able to limp along until Libra Season, however once there and once we enter the October energetic window of that transit, we become unable to persist as we once did.

This is part of what the energy is that is coming in starting October 3, 2021.

We are likely well aware of those relationships in our lives that are not in balance. More than likely we’ve previously tried for them to be, tried for them to become something and likely in the process have tried to have us be something different.

But there was a truth that began to come in, more clearly than ever before that no matter how we try, what we do, it seems things never really get better.

Internally we may be committed to change, to achieving balance within our lives but feel as if we can’t quite figure out how to do that.

Part of this is temporary, as the Virgo Moon can often leave those who are trying to figure something out feeling overwhelmed searching for the perfect or right answer not seeing that none exists. Instead, it’s simply one that has to be chosen to move forward, accepting the path won’t always be clear.

The other is that with so many planetary bodies retrograde it’s basically been impossible for anyone to really take steps forward and make those changes, but all that is changing too as we start to see four turn direct over the next couple of weeks.

As limited and frustrated as today’s energy may make certain signs feel, it’s important to at least try.

Because doing something will always get you further than doing nothing.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 3, 2021:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

It’s challenging to be faced with seeing things as they are. To absorb the truth of ourselves, our life and the relationships that we’ve chosen. Or even those that we haven’t. In true retrograde fashion, this week brings one of regret, not for what you’ve done but for what you haven’t.

This could be the life not taken, the relationship not pursued or the doors to yourself that you’ve never opened. It’s okay to have to wade through these dark and uncharted parts of ourselves because within them we can find clarity, even if certain choices or options are no longer on the table.

If you find yourself in a moment of high regret, look to see what it represents or means about your current life. What does it feel like that other choice would have brought into your life that you’re currently lacking now? And is that other path not chosen about you or the life that you have built?

Sometimes it’s not about having to change everything about our life, but only the way in which we look at it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When we are grounded, we know which direction to take, which step needs to come before another. But when we’re unsure or overwhelmed either by astrological energy or life in general we can feel almost directionless, unsure about even where we are, let alone where to go from here.

We don’t trust our intuition because we’ve lost the ability to listen, and we can’t begin to tune into our hearts because we’re too scared about what they might say. Instead of wallowing in this space of uncertainty and likely even self-deprecating thoughts, make the choice to rise above.

Feel your way out even if it’s on your hands and knees. Try to look for a lifeline to connect to, something that seems more solid or brighter than anything else around you and focus on that.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You’re being taught now how to be flexible, how to carry on when you thought it was impossible and how no matter who else may be in your life, you need to always be your own north star.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Growth is never easy but to have to continually feel like we’re having to heal from a wound that only ever seems to ache is a special kind of challenge. As you’ve been feeling stronger on your own it’s important to take ownership of your healing.

It’s not because of any program or person that you’ve been able to make it as far as you have, it’s because of yourself. Once you realize this and truly sink down into the truth of it you will know which next step to take.

Likely it’s one that you’ve thought of before, that has continually called to you no matter how much you likely didn’t even want it to at the time. Today may not be a day for necessary action, but it is one to start the process on.

If you stay where you are continually being hurt or doubting your own capability to heal then you will also be exactly where you are next year at this time. Instead claim your own power.

Claim your birthright to be happy, to be living a life of joy where not every day may be perfect, but it is one that aligns with who you truly are. In doing so, you may have to finally release some people or dreams you had for how you thought things would turn out. Relax into it, you’re making space for all that is to come.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.