3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Afraid To Love Again During Pallas In Pisces Starting October 5, 2021

Three zodiac signs who are afraid to love again during Pallas in Pisces starting October 5, 2021 will want to get to the root cause of their hesitation.

When Asteroid Pallas stations in Pisces, we who live on Planet Earth dig deep and unearth feelings inside ourselves that we didn't know existed.

Sometimes we reveal deep fear, or lack of trust.

For Aries, Libra, and Capricorn, intuitive skills are on high, and what we pick up on usually gives us a reason to feel the need to retreat; a feeling of 'fight or flight' will come up during this transit.

Pallas in Pisces on October 5, 2021 brings up lots of issues that relate to love, and fear is only one of them.

When it comes to love, many of us will want to retreat, that is for sure.

Love is a slippery slope for most of us, and throughout our lives we've come to distrust love and its promise; betrayals damage us, and oftentimes prevent us from being able to ever trust again - especially in love and romance.

We are still experiencing Pallas Retrograde in Pisces starting October 5, 2021, which will last the rest of the month.

How this may play out is in the mind games we play - with ourselves. We will give ourselves over to paranoia during this time; we can't simply trust the process so we have to make the process even worse.

Asteroid Pallas is chaotic, especially in Retrograde, and if we are not careful, we will be trembling with fear - the kind only our own minds can provide. In terms of love and romance - we won't be doing any of that during this transit. Too scary!

Which signs for the Zodiac will be too afraid to love again during Pallas in Pisces?

Zodiac Signs Who Are Afraid To Love Again During Pallas In Pisces Starting October 5, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What's nice about this particular transit, for you, is that, because Pallas is in Pisces, your 'fear of love' may not be as harsh as it could be.

It's true, you have put your heart on the line one too many times, and because of that, you feel you have the right to be standoffish when it comes to people 'wanting in' on your world.

You don't trust anyone, but the Pisces energy of this transit allows you to take it less seriously. This means that, while you still harbor a certain kind of reluctance - or fear - of being in a relationship, you aren't hostile about it, as you might have been only a few weeks ago.

So, instead of coming across as completely neurotic and fearful, you will choose the path of calm resistance. You finally know who you are, and you feel the strength of this, now.

Nobody can knock you off your pedestal, and for the time being, sticking to your pedestal is what will bring you joy, Aries. It's OK - Pallas in Pisces is going to make you feel protected.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If there is one truth that backs up everything you might learn here today about Pallas in Pisces and you, Libra, it's that you don't want to fight any longer.

You are ready to lay down your sword, so to speak, and if that means you no longer wish to fight for love, then let it be the Law of the land - your land, of course.

Do you fear love? Yes, you do, but you're certainly not alone in this. Love isn't some kind of game that you play to win, and yet, that's what it's brought you; competition and loss. Who needs it?

Certainly not you. You are tired of the game and if you are to be honest with yourself, you really aren't up for another one at this point in your life.

Pallas in Pisces lets you hold your ground; your opinion is no longer up for discussion. You know what you need to do, and if staying away from the Love Game is what's up, then that's what's up. You run your own life, Libra, you've always been the boss of you. Why would that change now?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The fear of love runs high with you, Capricorn, which is why you've settled for so many years for a love that you know is mediocre and unfulfilling. You're an idealist, and one that can never be truly satisfied. You have done what everyone else has done, however, and that is, you've made your way into a relationship - one that you can't get out of.

It's your baggage to carry around now, and this cargo is made up of someone you don't wish to hurt...and so you stay. And stay.

You stay because you fear the unknown, and Pallas in Pisces stirs up that fear. If you break up with your partner, then you'd have to deal with the big bad unknown; but if you stay, you insure your boredom...what to do, what to do?

What you will do is what gives you peace, and that means you'll stay in your relationship, simply because the fear of what's out there is way too much to deal with. Your intuition says it's too late to try again, and your fear of new love seals the deal.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda