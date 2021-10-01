3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Can't Work Out During Moon Opposite Jupiter Starting October 2, 2021

Sometimes relationships don't work out, and it's not that you don't want them to, they just can't.

Starting October 2, 2021, for three zodiac signs, they come to a place where it's plain to see. Their relationships can't work out, and there's a lot of reasons why.

One of the odd affects of this planetary transit - Moon Opposite Jupiter, is that, while basically a very positive aspect - it can amplify negativity if that's the only thing we have to work with.

In other words, this is a good transit that can ramp up our neurotic thinking, if that's what we are prone to do. This is all the more reason why we feel there may be a serious problem when it comes to our relationship.

Jupiter expands on our thinking, meaning, whatever we think about, we can end up either being obsessed with that thought, or so swarmed by it that it drives us nuts.

If we apply this energy to a relationship that has even the slightest problem, we get an overblown look at everything we don't like about something we are very desperately trying to like.

The Moon always represents and affects our deep feelings, our secrets and our psyche. When we have doubts or re-considerations in our romantic lives, the Moon picks up on this, and when Jupiter is Opposite the Moon, as it is, then we may come to terms with the idea that our relationship may not stand the test of time.

Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Can't Work Out During Moon Opposite Jupiter Starting October 3, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If there was one thing you didn't want to have to cop to, it's that you know as well as your partner knows - this thing, meaning your relationship, isn't working.

It's something you've tried to fix, and it's also something you've tried to ignore for a while now, and yet the truth is staring you in the face: this isn't working.

Moon Opposite Jupiter highlights this for both of you in numerous ways. Around October 2, 2021, you can either anticipate a huge fight to come with your ex-partner to be, or the ending that you both knew was inevitable. This is sad news, but it should also be freeing to you, Aries.

Sometimes we really do have to shut one door in order to open another and there are plenty of opportunities awaiting you. This transit is going to shine a light on your relationship, and this view is going to have you believing that there is no point in taking it to the next level; this romance is over.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you may be dealing with this week, starting on October 2, is the affect of Moon Opposite Jupiter and how it throttles your relationship around as if it were a rag doll in the dry cycle.

You, in your Leo fashion, will grow frustrated and tired of fighting; you're always willing to give 'one more chance' but there's something about this transit that is just not allowing you to step backwards.

You want this to work out, but you can't see how it can move forward. This is a person you love and care about, and yet, time has eroded your bond and now all you're working with is routine, and to you, routine is super boring, possibly even intolerable.

You want out, and now you know it, and that is a very scary position to be in. Jupiter's energy just keeps on pumping in the visions of being trapped, and because of that energy, you know now that you have to get out of this relationship.

As sad as it may be, it may also be the door to new love and fresh inspiration - which is just what you need, Leo.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

One of the unexpected consequences of Moon Opposite Jupiter is this strange door that opens to circumstances that can show you in an embarrassing way. How this pertains to your relationship is equally as embarrassing.

You and your partner have thrown in the towel as far as trying goes; you both no longer care enough to make it better, and you're both content to 'just go on, as is' for the rest of your lives.

What's embarrassing here is that you've been complaining about your partner for a long time, and it will be during this transit that your complaint will be overheard by your partner, which in turn will set up a new dynamic: fighting.

That's one thing you didn't do - simply because you both have been too bored to even fight it out. Once your partner finds out how little respect you have for them, they will come at you with words and insults - and you, being Virgo, will slaughter them verbally.

So, what you will be creating during this transit is an environment of animosity and disdain. You have a choice, Virgo: leave the relationship or start making amends - pronto.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda