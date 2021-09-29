3 Zodiac Signs Whose Romantic Life Improves During Venus Square Jupiter Starting September 30, 2021

If you are a person who wishes for great love in their lives, then you will be very appreciative of the cosmic blessings about to come your way, in the form of the beautiful Venus Square Jupiter.

For three zodiac signs whose relationships improve during Venus square Jupiter will work through their problems and see how September 30, 2021, brings positive energy their way.

Talk about a match made in the heavens - this astrological transit is all that we want out of a celestial conglomeration - love, beauty, hope, and a future, all wrapped up in one lovely astrological transit, all waiting for us, with open arms.

While this aspect will feel stronger in the lives of certain signs of the Zodiac, this is no stingy transit - everyone stands to benefit in one way or another from it.

However, for three signs in particular - Aries, Taurus, and Sagittarius, the affect will be seismic. Stand aside - love is coming through, and it's BIG.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Squared by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, greatness, and power makes up for the perfect equation when it comes to getting our love lives back on track - or better. These are good days for love and the improvement of romance in our relationships.

Venus squared Jupiter is all about synastry in astrology.

Which signs will see their romantic lives improve, starting on September 30?

Zodiac Signs Whose Romantic Life Improves During Venus Square Jupiter Starting September 30, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

On September 30, you will get to experience a very special 'upgrade' in your romantic relationship, Aries, and it will come at 'the eleventh hour' as they say, meaning - just when you don't expect something good to happen, it will happen. And hugely.

Perhaps you have underestimated your loved one; you might have gotten into the routine where neither one of you has brought anything new to the table in a long while...and, just as you are blind to just how much this person loves you, you are also clueless as to what they are about to show you - and it's good.

This day will restore your faith in the relationship itself, and with the healing powers of Venus Square Jupiter on your side, you will finally be able to relax and just get into the gratitude for having such a happy life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You and your partner-person have been taking adventurous new steps in your relationship, and honestly, the vastness of your plans sometimes feels scary to you. What you've been looking for is that one sign that allows you to relax and just go with the flow.

Venus prompts the desire to feel secure in your love life, while Square Jupiter paves the way for it to actually happen. So, while the two of you have been making big, scary-but-wonderful plans, you both harbor that last little bit of fear in your hearts, and that, thankfully, is exactly what's going to pass - for both of you.

This means that you can walk into the future together without feeling like you've left something out, or that something is missing. The trust is there, it's real and it can last as long as you wish it to. And with trust on your side, Taurus - the world is your oyster.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

In general, you do well as the year begins its descent into darkness, and with Jupiter in the sky, Square Venus, on September 30, it's as if the entire world feels custom-made for your desires.

You are a person who needs your independence, your personal space, and this is something that has come up as an issue when it comes to your relationship.

Not everyone understands that Sagittarius drive to be free...but what they really don't understand is how you can keep your freedom AND still be in a relationship, which is how you do things.

Staying independent is what gives you the power to stay in a relationship - on your terms. What Venus Square Jupiter is about to bring you is that solidity; your partner is ready to trust you now, and that trust is exactly what keeps you glued to them. You will have your freedom - along with the loving relationship you so crave.

