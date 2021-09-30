3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 1, 2021

As the Libra Sun rises today alongside the Leo Moon interactions and feelings turn intense, prompting three zodiac signs to reflect on what matters most in their lives.

This is what makes it a great day for three zodiac signs starting October 1, 2021, and for Leo, Scorpio, and Pisces, the future feels bright.

Settling deeper into our Mercury Retrograde in Libra we’re able to see the areas of growth both within ourselves and within others.

Because of this we are going to be encouraged to act differently to previous situations and relationships within our lives.

Under the energy of multiple astrological transits on Friday, two of which involve the planet Venus, there is a shift towards what it is we’re feeling, and the meaning behind it.

There will be less desire to interact or spend time with people in merely a social setting, and instead, we’re going to be drawn to deeper conversations and more meaningful encounters with those in our lives.

Whether this is a wine night at home with friends, or a romantic evening around a fire with the one that we love, the theme for Friday is to connect to those who affect us most deeply.

The Leo Moon is one that builds confidence and passion within us. It helps us connect to what matters most while also giving us the determination to follow our hearts at all costs.

Leo Moon is all about boldness and risk, it goes after what it wants without caring about the opinion of others, put a Libra Sun and a Leo Moon together, and it's the making of a really great day.

October 1, 2021 is more than the first day of the month, it is the day where many of the recent energetic happenings download into our physical bodies so that we can truly feel the weight of everything that has occurred and everything that we’ve learned.

It’s a day where we will have the chance to say what has been truly in our hearts and a time when we no longer choose to be distracted in our own lives, instead preferring to go all in with those that feel like they have a meaningful place in our lives.

This is also a chance to catch our breaths before we head more into the life-changing astrology of the next few weeks in which we will experience the Libra New Moon, Pluto and Saturn turning direct before Jupiter and the planet Mercury join them just a few weeks later.

With so many planets preparing to end their retrograde period it indicates that our time of standstill and reflection is almost complete with action just on the horizon.

Before we get to that chapter though, it’s important to just enjoy those around you today that mean the most to you and your life path.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 1, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It’s been a rough go lately so to have a day when astrologically all seems calm and beneficial is a welcome relief.

Even if there have been good moments lately, it seems as if there are constant challenges in store which keep you growing but also having to shed those parts of yourself and your life that no longer fit.

While this is a lifelong process at certain times, we experience it more dramatically than others. Today’s energy is almost like a pause or a break in the storm for you, yet even in the stillness there are lessons that are present.

For you, someone who enjoys socializing and creating fun and exciting memories wherever you go, notice where and to whom you go to for quiet and for peace.

Whether it’s a romantic relationship or a friendship.

Today is more about you feeling drawn to what resonates to your soul, the place that even may feel like home.

Sometimes the simple truth of this gets lost in the noise in daily life but remembering who you want to be close to today, and what conversations come up will be important at the end of next week as we start to experience the first wave of big transits this month.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It feels like many of you are feeling that it’s about time you’ve had a good day and you couldn’t be righter. But even though this is true, don’t forget that the importance of everything that you’ve been moving through.

Sometimes life seems hard only because we’re refusing to make it easy, or maybe it’s because we don’t even know what that is.

Today, the task is simple, where do you go and who are you drawn to spend time with when you want to just be.

This isn’t the quick hit fix of people that excite us or those that quicken our anxiety around, but instead those that we can just sit beside in silence and feel content.

You are a Sun sign that is familiar with taking quiet moments as you get lost in the depths of your own feelings and thoughts, but that is a different kind of quiet than you will likely move through today.

This one is more about feeling settled and grateful for where you currently are in your life without having to dig deep into what’s next. As essential as growth is, so is rest.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You will feel stronger today than you have in some time. Not because anything in particular has changed externally but because internally you’ve been reminded of something you’ve forgotten; that you are whole all on your own.

This unto itself brings greater peace into your life but also creates the space for you to attract and gravitate towards those that do the same.

Neptune in your sign is creating an aspect to the North Node which means that hope and positivity return.

But more than just having a good day, this is about having some greater understanding about the meaning and purpose of your own life and how those feelings play such a big part.

Nothing in life will ever go according to plan but that doesn’t mean that it won’t end up better than you could ever have imagined.

As you head into a new month, take today to remember what it means to dream, to laugh, to enjoy life, not just by yourself but with someone else who wants to dream with you.

Because together we will always be stronger than if we try to do it by ourselves.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.