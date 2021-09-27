3 Zodiac Signs Who Find A Lost Love During The Vertex In Leo, Starting September 28, 2021

Gemini, Leo, and Aquarius are the zodiac signs who find a lost love during the Vertex in Leo starting September 28, 2021, but that doesn't mean everyone else misses out on this amazing energy.

A couple of the traits associated with the Vertex in Leo are narcissism, egomania, hostility, and aggression, and this sounds a bit crazy for lovers who are about to have a fated encounter but wait, this is interesting when you look at it from astrology.

Phew, it's going to be a helluva week - and for some more than others.

May the Force be with you, friends, because it seems like many of us are going to be digging in the dirt to "find the places we got hurt." - Peter Gabriel

While we're down there in the dirt, going over everything that's ever gone the wrong way, we may also experience the underbelly of the Vertex in Leo, as well, which may expose something, or rather - someone, we left behind. Someone who may mean more to us than we were ever able to admit. A lost love, perhaps?

There are definite life-changing attributes that come along with Vertex in the zodiac sign of Leo, starting on September 28, 2021, and the most surprising of them all is that - even though we may be feeling ornery and mean, we are also simultaneously attracting to our insight and revelation; there IS someone in our past that we both need to forgive, AND bring back into the fold.

A lost love, an old friend - someone we discarded unnecessarily - someone who wants our friendship back, someone who is worthy of that kind of trust. It should be an interesting time!

Zodiac Signs Who Find A Lost Love During The Vertex In Leo, Starting September 28, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You will be working well with the Vertex in Leo, as this is the right time and place for you, Gemini, to reconnect with that which ended poorly.

The Vertex suggests a major turning point in your life, one that can only go well if you make the effort to create it that way.

One of the ways this particular transit works on you is how it inflates your ego and makes you think you are one zillion percent right - no questions asked.

How it also flips this on its head is in how you change rapidly, as if hit by a revelation.

You are on the verge of a huge change, and this relates to your personality. Maybe there's something you can't stand about yourself and it takes a Vertex in Leo to snap you out of your own weird behavior.

Well, guess what? Let the snapping begin, because you ARE ready for change, and you are ready to forgive and let live.

Expect a knocking on the door, a friend from the past, and some good hugs to come your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Vertex, also called the Counter-Ascendent, is about to ruffle your feathers a bit, Leo, most especially because it's in your native sign, right now.

Starting September 28, you'll be feeling some odd feelings, mainly in how you process your thoughts on an old friend. What went wrong in the past?

Was this what you really wanted, and how did everything get so out of hand?

These feelings of regret may lead to brooding and sulking - another feeling you cannot stand in yourself, though you DO indulge in this more frequently than you'd care to admit to.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

What you don't realize is that simply by thinking of this person of the past, you are putting the thought into the universal bank of consciousness, which in turn, is manifesting it back into your life. This means that you should be surprised when this person re-enters your life in a big, bold way.

You know what's nice? You have something wonderful to look forward to - your old pal, or love, or friend...is coming back, and yes, Leo, it's a very good thing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

While you may be in touch with an old love, or close friend, you will not be expecting just how far you can go with this person, meaning, you hadn't anticipated bringing this person back from the past - and yet, not only are they really and truly good for you - they're coming back in a big way.

This is the time for positive connections to occur in your life. The Leo aspect of it is what kept you from accepting this person back in; you were stuck in your ways, and you had written this person off, condemning them to a life without you.

Yet - they're back and you will come to realize that, yes, this person is awesome and should absolutely be back in your life. You may even wonder why you shunned them for so long.

It will feel as though the entire past has suddenly been lifted and tossed aside. Friendship and love are waiting for you - the days of resentment and hostility are over. You went through it all, Aquarius, and now, finally, you've made it to the other side.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda