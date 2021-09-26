3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 27, 2021

Starting September 27, 2021, the three zodiac signs who have a rough day welcome in the energies of the Grand Air Trine and Mercury Retrograde we are asked to be gentle with ourselves and to start to connect the dots so that we can create the life that we want to live.

To meet change means that we have to bring flexibility, understanding, and compassion.

It means that we have to understand that life will never go according to plan, that we will have to change course without warning, and that while we can care for others, their feelings are never our responsibility.

But to do this requires growth and insight into ourselves.

Under the Libra Sun and Gemini Moon, we are inundated with an influx of air energy. While wonderful for growth, this energy can also make us feel as if there is pressure to make a decision or take action that we’re uncomfortable with.

In combination with Mercury Retrograde in Libra which is asking us to review those agreements and conversations that we’ve previously had, the Grand Air Trine is showing us that regardless of how much we wish things didn’t have to change, it’s also impossible for them to remain the same.

This energy, especially for those signs that aren’t always connected to their emotional self, can feel quite disarming. It can lead us to feel frustrated, to shut down, or even to run away in avoidance altogether. While these feelings are valid, it’s also a reaction that’s not going to get us closer to where we want to be.

No one wants to be living a life that they feel disconnected from. No one wants to feel so much fear at things changing that they shut down or run away and so the work to overcome that has to begin with self.

In this case, many of the themes that this Mercury Retrograde will be dealing with for specific zodiac signs is the reviewing of how we think or react to certain situations because we can’t change how we react externally until we change how we react internally.

This involves giving yourself time to process, to reflect on what your feelings are, and to decide to make a conscious choice to do things differently.

Meet these moments with compassion within yourself. Bring that inner sense of safety and security to yourself, affirming that it’s okay to sit with what’s uncomfortable and to dive deep into what is still unknown.

Because it’s within these moments that we often realize, even if we’re afraid to move forward, there no longer is the option not to.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 27, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With both nodes of the moon in your sign, you’re getting it from all sides. Both in having to reflect on what has happened and those karmic lessons that have brought you to this point as well as what purpose they have served for your future.

As an air sign, normally you would be thriving under this energy but thanks to the nodes you’re going to be asked to confront everything that you’ve previously buried deep within yourself. This may be trauma from childhood or past relationships.

It could even be your own inner sense of failure as to not being able to manifest something in your life that deeply calls to you. Whatever it is, at this time you can’t move forward until you finally feel. There is no point in trying to plan what’s next or tell yourself to just simply move on because right now the Universe is asking you to pause.

At this moment the only thing that you can do is simply acknowledge everything that feels scary or too big to deal with. While uncomfortable, being able to feel the truth of everything that has happened will allow you to finally bring healing to it. We make different moves when we’re not recreating the trauma that we experienced. This is called true healing.

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

There are many positives with your energetic fire sign but sitting in your feelings is not one of them. It seems that recently you’ve been cornered by regrets. They may be on paths not taken, but it feels like for some it centers around a relationship that you didn’t pursue.

To acknowledge regret now doesn’t take the path that you did choose less meaningful, it only recognizes that now with what you’ve learned you realize that you may have wanted to take different action but didn’t. While this can bring in the question of whether to take action now, it also doesn’t have to.

We can move through life and allow ourselves to feel the lessons of growth which mean that we might have greater perspective over those opportunities that we were too scared to take at one time while also acknowledging the fact that we wouldn’t have learned that had we not taken the path we did. This is what it means to greet your process with grace.

To acknowledge how you’re feeling even if there is no resolution or outcome about what is next. To admit how you’re feeling is one step closer to connecting with your heart which is key to being able to create the life that you truly dream of manifesting.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are adept at being able to layout tasks to complete. When beginning the path of self-growth and awareness you may try your hand at every alternative therapy, every class, every time of experience that is supposed to help you heal and draw you closer to yourself.

But sometimes the work to be done isn’t in doing everything we’re told will help us, but in simply sitting with ourselves. This is the difference between approaching self-work from a work standpoint versus doing so as a loving process.

We can’t grow more self-love for ourselves if we’re only ever doing all things that are supposed to create it but then still don’t listen to our internal intuition. Begin small, as you wake up, ask yourself what you need today; ask yourself what you want to do.

Regardless of how ridiculous or small they may be, write them down and try to incorporate them into your day. By beginning in this way, you’re starting to sort out the difference between your intuition and your mind.

Your mind may say to do all the classes, but your intuition says to lay on the porch with a book. While one is never truly wrong or right, there’s going to be no way to grow in the ways that you want to if you continue to let logic lead the way.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.