4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Tempted To Cheat During The Moon In Gemini, September 25 - 28, 2021

There are zodiac signs who are tempted to cheat during the Moon in Gemini, and they may really want to reconsider their decision.

From September 25 to September 28, 2021, the Moon moves into Gemini. This position of the Moon often shows itself to bring out our curious side.

While this can be exciting, it also beckons Aries, Gemini, Virgo, and Scorpio to explore their passions. For others, it’s bringing on an affair that has piqued their interest.

Your social circle might be expanding. However, is it in a way you want to?

Under this Moon, couples may be put in jeopardy as someone swoops in and distracts another off the market.

Attention is scattered, and with this, people may not be prioritizing the relationships they have already committed to.

As people begin opening up more under this Gemini Moon it’s important to watch out for people becoming a little too open.

Serious challenges are coming to test the zodiac, but these four signs will be having the most difficult time under this Moon, in regards to infidelity.

Zodiac Signs Who Are Tempted To Cheat During The Moon In Gemini, September 25 - 28, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, in this time you will not want to be anywhere near negativity. If your partner has been draining you lately or if there have been many quarrels, you may find that you’re looking for attention elsewhere instead of resolving the issue at hand.

You’re feeling affectionate and your needs may not be met this way. If you’ve been feeling lonely within a relationship you may start to wander outside of this unit.

While it’s understandable that you aren’t satisfied you run the risk of things blowing up by sinking into even more trouble.

Part of your wandering eye may be to let your partner know that there are other options and that you’re someone to be appreciated.

You may want to spark a little jealousy within them as a way to light a fire under them, snapping them into reality to see how good they got it.

There are healthier ways to do this.

Your feelings in this are valid and you must feel so low on your romantic battery. However, seeking alternative comfort is still avoiding a problem that demands resolution. Discuss with your partner or consider separation. Let your curiosity decide if this is something worthy of holding onto.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your mind is wandering recklessly under the Gemini Moon. You are not willing to settle for the mundane. Truthfully, you’re dissatisfied with many things in your world lately. This Moon is casting a light on other options that you may desire to take.

However, you cannot explore them if you haven’t closed ties with your last chapter.

When your needs aren’t being met you may feel a sense of recklessness. You cannot stay still, especially if you live at home with your partner. This energy is stagnant and it can even make you feel as though it is suffocating the life out of you. How can you breathe, exist, or thrive in these conditions?

Under the Gemini Moon, September 25 - 28, 2021 you may become reminiscent of someone from your past. There may be a temptation to slide into their inbox with a late-night text. This should be examined; is it natural curiosity or a sneaky link? Keeping yourself in check is crucial under this Moon.

You may find in the future that prioritizing your needs is important and that you shouldn’t stay in a connection that makes you feel this uneasy. However, it should be resolved in the disregard of someone else’s feelings when you feel this type of unrest.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if you have been feeling as though this relationship is on the fast tracks you may be seeking an alternative route out. It feels as though this connection was rushed and now you’re in over your head with someone you don’t feel sure of.

You care for them, but if you’re being honest, you aren’t happy. While you would likely keep this to yourself and continue on a path of dissatisfaction as long as they don’t know, this isn’t a call to being unfaithful, but rather to end the connection.

Your partner isn’t saying what you need later. They aren’t the person you need to hold your heart to. In this, you may feel as though you need to hear those words from someone else. This is unlikely to be a physical hookup but could very well be an emotional flirty text conversation.

You know it’s wrong, so why do their words feel so right?

You deserve to have good morning texts waiting for you when you wake up and late-night phone calls from the right person, without putting another at harm. The negativity you are feeling around you is physically causing you stress. Try to find the best for you in every sense by releasing yourself from what’s holding you hostage.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your jealous streak is coming out under this Moon. Are these for reasons that are valid or are they a guilty conscience trying to cover your tracks?

You cannot take out your emotional turmoil on someone you claim to love because you made a mistake.

You are causing a lot of conflict under the Moon in Gemini, starting September 25 you'll be pushing many away. It comes as no surprise that in this you may be wanting to sabotage your relationship as well. It is likely that there is an underlying reason you are putting out this energy.

Hurt people hurt people, but you can stop this cycle.

There is a better way to tackle the grief that has been following you for this long. You don’t need to sabotage the connection you have with people you care about. There’s no good in proving to someone that you are the monster you feel you are.

Be aware that a lot of your emotions are coming from your sexual attraction and desires. These are important things to be based on, however often we find that they are fleeting. When you are able to, be sure that you’re thinking in longer terms than tomorrow.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.