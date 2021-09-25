3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 26, 2021

As we begin our day with a Libra Sun and Gemini Moon, decisions are at the forefront of our minds. It’s time to instill balance and harmony into our lives and into our relationships.

In Libra Season much of the focus is on the balance and reciprocity of our relationships. Whether they be professional, familial, or romantic. We are more aware of our energetic output and what others are putting into us.

Moving through September has been about releasing a lot of what we've outgrown this year in one way or another. It’s a chance to not just let go or walk away from something but to truly learn the lesson so that the teacher is no longer necessary.

The Gemini Moon is activating our desire to converse and to make decisions so that we don’t feel stuck or stagnant in our lives any longer. It’s an important energy to reflect on as this week we are still moving through the clarity of lessons that we learned during the Pisces Full Moon.

Since the Full Moon at the beginning of the week we’ve moved through the determination of Aries, the groundedness and preparedness of the sign Taurus, and now we move into the decision-making energy of Gemini.

There are no mistakes or coincidences.

Today could provide a lot of unexpected opportunities or even conversations.

Mercury in Libra stations retrograde tomorrow so today will be one of those times that his energy is felt the most strongly. This means that both our inner dialogue and our external conversations with others will be centered around balance, fairness, and even love as Libra is one of the ruling signs of Venus.

Adding into the cosmic mix is that tomorrow we also have a Grand Air Trine, with a stellium as well in air signs. A trine represents the degrees between two planets and is a beneficial and positive aspect.

A grand trine means that instead of two planets being affected, it involves three, while a stellium is five or more planetary bodies in one sign.

Right now, besides this powerful Grand Air Trine, it’s important to note there are six planetary bodies in Air Signs as well as both nodes of the moon.

This is a large amount of air energy that will have our minds racing and our thoughts trying to make sense of it all. Air energy means movement though, growth, so under that aspect, it represents a time when we’re being asked to take into account all that we have learned and experienced and make an important decision about our future.

It’s time to decide what is the life that we truly want to live.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 26, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As one of the ruling signs of Mercury, you tend to excel when others are tossed into turmoil with this planet. It’s almost as if the crazier the energy to everyone else, the calmer you feel.

But the downside is that you might be missing the emergent sign from the universe that it’s time to take action on a particular choice in your life.

Today, though is what makes all the difference for you. The stars are literally aligning themselves to allow you to see what it is you must do next in your life.

It may not be something that you’ve planned for or even that makes logical sense to you, but you are beginning to feel it at the core of your being.

Today the energy will feel heavy even if it allows you to think through things that you’ve been trying to figure out for some time.

The heaviness is because there’s a weight to it that tells you what you’re moving through right now is important. It means something and whether it seems likely or not, it will affect the rest of your life.

This isn’t about pressure but in realizing that we do sometimes have singular moments that can change our entire lives-and this one is yours.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As everyone feels scattered and stressed with the influx of air energy you find yourself never feeling better. In part, this is because everyone around you is finally on the same vibrational frequency that you live on all the time.

It’s also because as much as you’ve loved the life that you have been creating, there has been something missing that you’ve been trying to fill with distractions.

Now though is the time to understand and realize that if something or even someone isn’t truly fulfilling you then it’s better to address what that core need of yours is rather than keep trying to avoid dealing with it.

Take the gifts of today to gain some clarity and courage to address what’s really been at the heart of your feelings lately.

The truth for you also isn’t going to feel as heavy so it’s a great day to sit and do some hard reflection about the space that you’re in and what wounds from your past may possibly still be lingering affecting the decisions in the current moment.

There are so many wonderful opportunities for growth ahead of you in the last few months of the year, make sure that you clear the space so that you can welcome them because you deserve all that is coming in for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As another air sign it’s no surprise that while others are feeling all over the place, you’re the eye of the storm. The past few weeks may not have been the easiest, but you’ve made it through it. This is important to remember today as you work to navigate the last remaining bits of your old story.

With Jupiter and Saturn finishing up in your sign at the end of this year, expect there to be lots of plot twists. Jobs changing, partnerships deepening or separating, geographic moves; it’s all possible.

And it’s all good things. But even those of us who have done the most work still hold anxiety over our greatest desires manifesting. While normal, it’s also part of our healing process to be able to be in the moment to fully receive what is occurring around us.

Today is a day to settle into your bones and see how it feels to take an active role in the creation of everything going on around you. It’s not luck, it’s not chance, it’s what happens when you do the work.

In part, receiving the parts of your life coming together right now is your work and is also about you leaving behind the feelings of disconnect, wounding, or lack from previous times in your life. Remember, this is your life and you have created it, so also make time and space to enjoy it as well.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.