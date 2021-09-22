3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Alone In Their Relationships During The Moon In Taurus Starting September 23, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will feel alone during the Moon in Taurus starting September 23, 2021, may find that this time of solitude provides time for reflection and self-love.

Generally, this transit - Moon in Taurus - is somewhat of a peaceful occurrence, one that comforts rather than disturbs.

And it is that certain kind of placid easiness that can actually upset us if we start to compare our lives to an ideal of comfort and ease.

This is the reason some of us may feel more alone than usual in our relationships - because we see others as having it 'better' than we do...which is, of course, only in our minds.

The Moon is an emotional stimulant for all the signs, and in Taurus, we may actually end up focusing a little too hard on what we believe is lacking in our personal lives and in our love lives.

This kind of thinking may have us comparing our lives to the lives we imagine are ideal, and that's where we can get ourselves into trouble.

And so, there will be folks among us who feel alone in their relationships simply because they have gotten it into their minds that it's supposed to be the same as they imagine it is for others.

It's a head trip of a transit, and the upside is that it's a mental trip that lasts only a short while and bears very little importance in the long run of one's life.

Which signs will feel alone in their relationships during this transit?

Zodiac Signs Who Feel Alone In Their Relationships Starting September 23, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ordinarily, you like to ignore feelings of loneliness, especially when it comes to feeling that way while you're in a relationship.

But you can't help but indulge in a little self-pity and arrogance during Moon in Taurus, simply because you can't shake the feeling that something isn't going as well as you'd like it to, within the confines of your relationship.

You'll feel alone, as if you're not being listened to - and you will jump to conclusions, based on past relationships; maybe this person really isn't 'the one' as you thought they might be?

These kinds of thoughts will perturb you during the transit, as thoughts have a tendency to take over at times. However, this 'alone' feeling has no shelf life at all - it's a passing bit of paranoia, and while it may hurt for a tiny bit, it's something you'll get over by the next day.

What you'll probably realize is that the person you are involved with is going through their own thing, and that if they are not super-present for you, it's not intentional, and it is something you'll both get past, rapidly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Moon in Taurus may temporarily take you out of your comfort zone and place you in a neurotic state of mind where you begin to question if the person you are involved with is even into you. They are, and you have nothing to worry about - but that's not going to comfort you as you go through the motions of feeling very alone within the relationship.

One of the reasons you may feel lonely or alone in the relationship is because your forms of communication have been faltering; you both need to reach out to each other, because what's happening is that you're both becoming passive-aggressive, just waiting around for the other to make mention of the elephant in the room.

If there's something to talk about, don't play the victim; bring it up and then - make it go away. You can do this, Aquarius, and if you care about the relationship you're in, then stick with it.

Don't allow the feeling of being alone to get in the way of actually doing something about it. Act. Do the work and get your relationship back on track, as it's meant to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You may feel alone in your relationship, starting around September 23, during the Moon in Taurus event. And, depending on how well you roll with it, you can either surrender to its depressing nature, or you can ride it out and come out on the other side, smelling like a rose.

This is a particularly sensitive transit for you, and you could lose yourself to it if you don't put a halt to it. In other words, when you start to feel down or sad about the relationship you're in, nip that feeling in the bed, because Pisces, this isn't a long-lasting feeling.

The warning for you, however, is that you tend to 'go the distance' when you have an opportunity to feel sorry for yourself, and so you don't really have to take it that far.

Perhaps your partner feels the same way, and all that really separates you, during this transit, is a lack of communication.

Maybe take your partner's hand and hold it to your heart - sometimes you can make meaning out of the smallest gestures. Try this. And do not worry - everything will turn out right in the end.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.