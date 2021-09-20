Love Horoscope For Tuesday, September 21, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 21, 2021.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, so our feelings are deeply felt but not always communicated in the way we want.

Right now, decisiveness is not a super power as Mercury remains in the air sign of Libra, so we go back and forth more frequently unsure as to what we want or why.

Secrets and the discovery of what we need is a theme that stands out for all zodiac signs and their love horoscopes this Tuesday.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Tuesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your love life feels slightly unsettled and there may be a reason that you cannot put your finger on right now.

Your partner could be hiding a secret from you, and despite the fact that this may not be a major problem the fact that you cannot talk openly could prove to be a problem for you.

You prefer openness and transparency over hiding things and making you have to guess what is going on.

You will have to push to get the information out of your significant other, and still feel as though you end up empty-handed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With Venus in your sector of commitment and partnerships, you are ready for something good to happen in your love life, and it might, but not as smoothly as you would like.

Venus is opposite Uranus in your sign. Uranus can bring a bit of chaos into your world and cause you to feel unready for love even if you are on an emotional level.

Taurus, the thing is that most good things come from challenges and you may have to go through some tough times before your dreams of 'the one' happen.

You could go through a breakup right now or feel as though your dating life is dead in the water. But, this gives you a chance to focus on some personal work to prepare for what the universe plans for you in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Full health is so important, and when Venus is opposite Uranus you feel as though part of your love life is under fire because you're not completely where you need to be.

You will experience bouts of anxious energy during this transit, and it will need to be channeled in some way. A jog or a walk can be helpful.

A conversation with a friend or loved one could be beneficial too, but be prepared.

With Uranus in your sector of enemies speaking to Venus and Mercury this week, you could easily stay up late at night wondering whether or not you said too much or should have kept certain thoughts and feelings to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Romance with a friend? Untimely. With Venus opposite Uranus in your friendship sector, the last thing on your mind right now could be love with a beloved friend.

The idea of friends with benefits may also be at odds with your vision of true love.

Venus square Saturn can have you putting a lot of things on hold when you feel as though they don't make sense romantically or practically.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in your sector of home and family brings a lot of intense passion to your home life, but some unwanted attention could come your way today.

Venus is opposite Uranus in your sector of career and social status, so as your home life and relationships grow and things begin to heat up at home, this could mean more texting, calls, and a desire to stay in touch.

The increased amount of attention can have you distracted at work, and this can be problematic today. It may be best to set a boundary with your partner so that you don't have trouble when on the clock.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With Venus in your sector of communication while in Scorpio, you're more open and receptive to deep conversations and things like pillow-talk these days.

But, sometimes too much disclosure too soon can have you seeing red flags that you missed.

You will want to address problems head-on, and this can break the mood during Venus opposite Uranus in Taurus. You might view threats as needing to resolve now, yet the next few days could make that difficult for you to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week is a beautiful time of reciprocation of affection, doting, and expressing love, and when Venus is opposite Uranus, the spark of love comes with a desire to nest and make things cozier.

You will be putting in tons of effort to make sure everyone is happy and feeling at home. And, this sweetness you express could move the heart of your loved ones in such a powerful way that they open their heart to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes passion and a desire to make things perfect can bring out the controlling side to you.

With Venus in your sign opposite Uranus in your sector of commitment, you are asking yourself what needs to be done to make this relationship everything you've ever dreamed of.

You're not afraid of hard work and making compromises, and that's a good thing since Saturn will square Venus encouraging you to put your words into action to prove your love.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in your sector of hidden enemies can have you turning the other cheek and being less concerned about things you cannot control or change.

When Venus speaks to Uranus in your sector of health, you will come to see that no love is worth getting sick over.

You might care deeply about a particular individual but their choices make it impossible for the relationship to work.

Saturn squares Venus may be your breaking point and you come to realize that you must detach for your own sanity and mental health.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are not one who likes to keep score or compare yourself to others, so when Saturn squares Venus and you become aware of the growing jealousy in your friendship circle, it's a strike through your heart.

Without realizing it, your joy has challenged their perception of what life can be, and they may be happy for you, and sad for themselves.

Love has to be tough and you need to detach and let people sit with their negative emotions. Capricorn, sometimes letting friends go is the most loving thing you can do because it allows the space they need to grow at their own pace.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Work or home? Which is it? For you, the Venus opposite Uranus transit can have you feeling torn in two different directions.

You need to work in order to make sure people have the things that they need, but at the same time, your absence creates a lack of presence. It's going to be a struggle to figure out how to find the balance needed so that everyone is happy.

With Venus square Saturn taking place at the same time, you're at a place where certain work-related tasks you've identified with will need to go in order to make more room for love in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Scorpio activates your belief sector, and when the planet of love is opposite Uranus in your sector of communication, lots of talking, sharing, and opening up can happen, but to what end?

You may feel like you're going deep with another person because of the types of conversations you've shared, but maybe not. Venus square Saturn in your sector of karma may reveal why some love is just for the moment.

Your presence in a person's life may have been so that you both could heal, and then move on to new loves in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.