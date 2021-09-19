3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 20, 2021

For three zodiac signs who will have a great day, the universe opens an opportunity starting on Monday, September 20, 2021.

This Monday, the Full Moon starts in Pisces and later shifts into Aries, helping the three zodiac signs who will have a great day starting September 20, 2021.

This energy will aid in closure for the signs, giving them the push they need to move on from anything they feel has been difficult to cope with.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on September 20, 2021, according to astrology?

This can look like a release of emotions for Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius zodiac signs who have been feeling as though life is stagnant.

The Full Moon release is ushering us through to the other side and introducing us to the next wild adventure we are meant for in this life.

However, with the Moon starting in Pisces, there is a great opportunity to sit with the emotions that brought us to the point, and for many, they will be able to say the goodbyes they need to in order to release the thing they have been holding onto.

During this time Mercury in Libra will be trine with Jupiter in Aquarius. As we enter the next chapter, this aspect is helping us feel hopeful about all that is to come. You will have the ability to find warmth and delight in the world once more.

Monday is also a great time to stay organized and find people who influence us in a positive way.

The energy surrounding the collective on Monday will be giving many the confidence boost they need to fulfill what must be done.

September 20 is an amazing time to perform the actions many have been holding off on and to get a fresh start to their week.

For these three signs, this Monday will be nothing short of greatness.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 20, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, on this day you find yourself in a particular situation that results in you reflecting back Monday evening on the great day you just had.

Your energy is being magnified today, shining back onto those you wish to attract and back to you, showing the world what you are made of.

Are you ready to start healing? If yes, then September 20, 2021, will be a great day for you.

This can be a very important day to stay forgiving some of the people who have harmed you. Please know that making peace with the turmoil inside of you doesn’t mean you are inviting them back into your life.

It just means you are finally ready to let go of the anger that has started to harm you.

This Monday will be a day that abundance and wealth are attracted to you. You may find that you are receiving job offers from companies you never even applied to, simply for your magnetic energy and charm that is being recognized.

Be aware that anything you dream of today has the potential to be called into your life.

Don’t let yourself stop you from thinking anything is too fantastical in your life. You have always had greatness in you, so enjoy this time where the universe sees it too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This Monday your rough days will be coming to a halt as a great day is on your horizon. Honesty will ring louder than any lies that try to deceive you. People will see you and recognize how hard you are working, appreciating you when you need it most.

You are wildly intelligent, especially on September 20, 2021.

People are recognizing that although at times you cannot fully articulate yourself, that you have a valid point to be heard.

Monday your speech will fall upon the right crowds and you will be seen in a new light, a spotlight you have craved if only for a moment of understanding.

While the attention seems to always fall upon the ones who are ignoring you, which may make you feel even smaller in this world, today people are recognizing you.

The attention will not be taken away when you need someone to notice all you’re enduring.

This will feel like sweet relief after a hardship that tested the safety you have been creating. It can be, for many, a return to the happiness they have been trying to cultivate. Your joy will no longer be in jeopardy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

While your Monday is presumably great according to astrology, there are little adjustments you could make to your day to result in a much better life to come. Being aware of these things can help lead you to a joyous day and a happier life.

Sometimes it feels as though you are everyone’s best friend. You are a loud storyteller who has the capabilities of captivating the audience around you with your humor and legendary tales. While today will echo back to you in a reminder of how much you have, there is also a call for something more.

It’s time to create privacy in your life starting on September 20, 2021.

You welcome people with warm arms and most times, people speak good intentions when called upon your name. People recognize your uniqueness, how rare of a person you are. They want nothing more than to attract energy like yours into their life.

However, as you greet their welcomes with a warm embrace, make small notes to reserve some of that energy for yourself. You can love people without dumping intricacies yet formed onto them. Reserve some secrets for you, let them see what you’re capable of when you’re finished.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.