3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Breakup During The Moon Opposite Mars Starting September 21, 2021

On September 21st we will experience a Moon-Mars Opposition that will put our feelings face to face with what it is we most desire resulting in the realization that just because we want it to last, doesn’t mean it’s meant to.

And for three zodiac signs who want to break up, the Moon opposite Mars starting on September 21, 2021, will be the push that was needed.

The moon governs our emotional realm, the part of us that is our intuition and our most feeling-based self. While not all of us are in tune with this part of ourselves it’s the part that quietly works under the surface helping us make the decisions and choices that are most true for ourselves.

But emotions can be messy and sometimes it’s not just love that’s present, but fear.

While we all secretly have a fear of love working out more than it not because then it challenges those inner parts of ourselves that have kept up walls and boundaries to be safe. Sometimes the fear we have is about moving on.

When we are in a relationship or even a causal connection with someone, we develop a storyline or plan for our lives based on this connection. We use this storyline as a safety net of knowing the boundaries for ourselves.

Some things are part of this story and some aren’t but it gives us comfort to know where our edges are.

But as we know plans, especially plans in love, tend to change. When this happens and we sense the impending truth that the relationship we’re in isn’t the one that we’re meant to be in forever we begin to fear the future.

Who are we if not the person that was part of that relationship or marriage?

So often the very thing that we rebel against is also the very thing we are afraid of once we have freedom. This is similar to growing up as a teenager; we didn’t want to abide by the rules of our parents but then felt overwhelmed with the freedom once we got to college or graduated.

We are all going to be graduating from a particular love chapter in our lives and while scary, it’s important to not let fear of the unknown, of the freedom to stop us from moving into this next part of our life.

Sometimes realizing that the plan we were on isn’t the one we’re going to be a part of can be scary. It means that we have to reimagine our life, even our own identity but no matter how uncomfortable it may be, the one thing that is clear is that we can’t stay where we are any longer.

Step into this new chapter and trust that you are exactly where you are meant to be, even if it looks nothing like you had planned.

Zodiac signs who will want to break up during the Moon opposite Mars starting September 21, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You’ve been in the hot seat lately and while you may be craving a break from all the introspection and challenging conversations it doesn’t mean that it’s over just let.

With Mars in your sign creating this opposition it means that you are being asked to get really clear about what it is you want, how you feel, and then compare that to the path you’re on now.

More than likely your relationship won’t be making the cut. While of course sadness is a normal part of it, mourning the life that we thought we’d live is just one part of this process. The next is to allow yourself to dream bigger.

To see that while this relationship isn’t what you had thought it would become to stay in it just hoping someday it changes means that you are shorting yourself.

Reflect back to who you were and what kind of life you wanted before this relationship and how long this person had to step up. Sometimes we just have to accept that while the love is there, the action isn’t.

Choose yourself during this transit and set yourself free from the relationship that has been holding you back.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Because you change your mind so frequently, you often are overly hard on yourself when you do. You overthink each little decision and choice, even second-guessing what it is you feel while trying to find a logical reason for every emotion.

But that’s not the way love works. That’s not the way the heart works. The best feelings in life aren’t logical-they're love.

To continue to logically base your emotions is to overly complicate things and to deny your truth. For you it’s the space of being in a relationship, not too bad, but not great either.

There’s love, but it’s not quite fulfilling. These are often the hardest relationships to leave because it doesn’t seem that there’s a logical reason, we should be unhappy or unsatisfied.

But that doesn’t mean your feelings are any less valid. This week you’re going to have to simply trust your feelings even if you can’t explain to them because by now you’ve learned ignoring them and hoping they go away isn’t going to work either.

Face your truth head-on and simply be honest with your partner, you don’t need to have it all figured out to take the first step.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

While Mars is in Libra and the Moon are moving through Libra and Aries, Saturn is currently moving through your sign before exiting at the end of the year. You’ve had an incredible year of growth, both in your relationships and in life in general, but it doesn’t mean it’s over just yet.

The same day that this opposition is occurring, Saturn is also creating a sextile to the Moon which puts you at the front and center of the energy. A sextile is all about karma, reaping the seeds that we’ve previously harvested.

For you, this is less about reaping the rewards of a great relationship than realizing that what has grown isn’t what you had intended, nor is it what you want.

A lot of change will be packed into the last few months of the year for you and with that, you need to have space open to accept and receive all that is coming in.

This relationship is only taking up space. Sure, it might be comfortable, it might be okay, but deep down you’re realizing that it’s not what you really want or even need anymore at this stage of your life.

Whether you’ve outgrown your partner or they simply haven’t grown is irrelevant. All that matters is that it’s time to accept what is rather than hoping it will become something different.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.