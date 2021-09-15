3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Grow Stronger During Moon Square Venus Starting September 16, 2021

The three zodiac signs whose relationships grow stronger during the Moon square Venus starting September 16, 2021 will see changes they did not expect.

The Moon Squares Venus at a 45-degree angle, creating tension and a somewhat dynamic clash to the aspect and how it affects us.

Because we are dealing with the planet of Love and Beauty, we can expect those tensions to influence our behavior in romance, and interestingly enough, we will see how those push-and-pull energies come to benefit us.

These are the days where certain signs of the Zodiac will work together with their partners to create a happy and promising future together.

All seems hopeful and possible, and Moon in Capricorn Square Venus is the transit that will make it all feel worthwhile.

This transit has the power to open up our awareness, in how we speak to our loved ones, as well as how we listen to them.

Language is key here - if we say the right thing, we can affect positive change. And if we listen - really listen, we may find something wonderful and new in the words of our loved ones.

This is a great time to reinvent the relationship while working out old issues.

Zodiac signs whose relationships grow stronger during Venus square the Moon starting September 16, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This could potentially be a game-changer for you and your partner, Cancer.

If you are able to take advantage of the positive push that Moon Square Venus is providing, you might be able to rid yourself of any nagging 'topic' that's been coming up between you and your person, for a long time.

This is the time for the two of you to sit down, peacefully, and talk it out. Not 'slug' it out - just talk. This transit has you in a protective bubble - you can say what's on your mind without the fear of ill repercussions.

You will find that your partner is both open and accepting of your thoughts, and it will be the same for you and your feeling towards them. You are ready to accept - and work.

If something in the relationship needs tweaking, then so be it - it's what you shall do - together.

Venus energy allows you an insight: this relationship is worth working for, of this, there is no doubt.

The outcome will be a pure success, but you have to see it as a possibility in order for the success to become real. Believing is seeing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This transit has the potential of bringing to the foreground all that you love and adore about your relationship. You enjoy the freedoms you give each other, along with the times spent at home, in silent happiness. You love the routine as well as the spontaneous moments.

The Moon in Capricorn Square Venus and has a very soothing effect on your particular romance - it gives you new appreciation...and respect for the person you are involved with.

And you will feel the same amount of honor and respect coming from them - there's a balance here that you will both become very aware of, and you will recognize it as what's kept the two of you together all of this time.

Yours is the kind of romance that can last the ages, and you've come to know that this is only possible due to compromise and acceptance. This transit has the power of shining a light on the ability that the two of you have to go with the flow and honor what is good within your partnership.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This Square acts like a quickening agent in your relationship. Like a magic wand, you will feel its effects in the way the two of you communicate and share your lives together.

Love reigns supreme, and neither of you wishes to jeopardize that brilliance, and you so may find yourself snuggling a little more than usual while having deeply moving conversations together.

The beauty of your relationship feels eternal as if nothing can take you down - and you are right; you do have something special.

You, Pisces, happen to be a very emotional person - but you are also highly empathetic, and you can feel what's wrong when there is something wrong.

Your partner knows this about you and they've come 'round to being someone who is able to express their own feelings around you - because, in your presence, they feel safe.

This transit will have you both feeling extraordinarily secure with each other, and you will both feel easy about sharing all that is on your minds, and in your hearts.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda