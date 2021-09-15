3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Returns During Mercury Square Pluto Starting September 15, 2021

One of the main 'irritants' that occur during Mercury Square Pluto can be found in our short tempers and in our underlying sense that 'something is wrong.'

We might feel threatened - but by what, we do not know. Our reactions to those perceived threats may have us acting in defensive, or worse: we may take on the role of the offender.

We might feel so frightened by something that we 'think' is happening, that we go out of our way to make it happen, just to get it out of the way.

When Mercury Square Pluto, starting on September 15, we may also hear from someone in our past - and that will most likely be an ex, someone we might be curious about but not ready for.

On some level, they are the threat that we somehow manifest back into our lives. This person of the past risks our emotional well-being, and this transit will have us questioning the reasons as to why they are back.

There is a reason this person is an ex, and not a 'current' partner, and their re-entry into your orbit will remind you of every single reason that you are not together.

This transit may bring on the return of an ex, but this is not a permanent condition - they are here only to cause trouble, confusion, and if they get their way: your self-doubt and turmoil. You do not like this person, and they will remind you why you feel this week, starting September 15.

Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Returns During Mercury Square Pluto Starting September 15, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury Square Pluto is about to shake up your world, Taurus, by bringing an old friend back into your line of vision, and yes, this is an ex - someone you ran from.

This person represents the end of your sanity; a phase in your life where you feel you simply lost your mind, because how else would you put up with the kind of treatment this ex of yours gave you?

What's great about it, is that you're able to work that Mercury vibe into your version of protection - which looks like words - pointed, meaningful "Get off my lawn" words.

You are having none of it - this person may try to get your attention, but you know their games and you do not play their way - not any longer.

You are still, however, wrapped up in the anger of their affect on you, and so you might feel hostile and aggressive towards them, but you don't have to worry - you've built yourself a beautiful, strong path without this person in it. Let them try to get you back - you'll laugh at their failure.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There may be a twist on the whole, 'Ex comes back to town' prediction, and it will play out like this: you will receive a message from an old friend - or an ex. They only want a moment of your time, to clear things up and complete certain misunderstandings.

They are sincere; they are not here to jump-start the relationship, however, you won't see it that way.

Their short message to you will be perceived as a mega-threat that you'll end up making a huge big deal over. This is where the drama of Pluto comes in to stir you up.

You distrust this person of the past so intensely, that you can't even hear them out - not for one split second. In the long run, it's no big deal because they really don't want anything from you, other than to leave smiling.

You won't give them that pleasure, but you will take it all the wrong way. You want to see them as the enemy, and in a way, you might be doing yourself a favor by holding on to that thought; after all, they ARE an ex for a reason.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're past the point of being flattered when an ex returns, and you don't see the reason why they'd even want to. Not for conversation, and certainly not for anything more than that. You are so over this person that you can hardly believe they still want something to do with you.

Well, you might have moved on, but they are still stuck. It seems they haven't learned the lessons yet, and while you have, you may still have to deal with their insistence.

You've got Pluto on your side, Capricorn - and if you need to go 'dark' well, it's very much in your nature to do so. Plan on doing some canceling during this transit. You just don't have time for the past, no matter who it is that is rising up from those tar pits.

You've made such positive strides in your life that you've come to realize that the only way to say no to the past and everyone associated with it is by blocking it out completely. They may try, but you will hardly notice - because you have moved on one hundred percent.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda