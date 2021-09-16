3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 17, 2021

This Friday is looking like a rough day for three zodiac signs in astrology: Gemini, Libra, and Pisces.

Which are the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 17, 2021?

Friday starts with Venus in Scorpio being square with Saturn in Aquarius, and this astrological forecast is difficult for Gemini, Libra, and Pisces zodiac signs.

For those in relationships, this will look like a day full of quarrels and anger, leading to serious resentment.

People will find themselves slipping deeper into their shadow as they recognize how unsatisfied with the life they are living.

Many are seeing that life isn’t all they promised themselves it would be and are questioning if the path they’re on is even worth it.

Many are realizing that they were promised gold and given pennies.

Meanwhile, today we see the Moon in the Aquarius zodiac sign.

The Moon squares Uranus in Taurus as well. While this is good news for some, for others, this could increase their irritability.

They may not be able to rationalize enough to keep themselves level-headed.

While this is a chaotic time for many, being aware of your situation and how it could influence you gives you options of how you cope with these planetary alignments.

Hope is not lost, although, for a few moments, it may feel as though it is today.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 17, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today may be bleak for you. This Friday may come with an unexpected loss that you held near and dear to your heart.

This may be sudden, without any notice, leaving your good fortune spiraling out of control.

Be cautious with your finances today.

You want to plan. This Friday is not a good day to mindlessly bow your paycheck. Hold onto your funds tight and be sure you’re not burning through your resources in an unnecessary way.

Check-in on the people you have been worried about. Listen to your intuition and do not dismiss any thought of yourself being paranoid or believing that everyone is fine. It could very well be that this is the case, but it’s best to check anyway.

Your anxieties may be starting to peak again. For many of you, you may feel a sense of disappointment as these feelings return as you thought you had it over control. Please be aware that your emotional turmoil is not linear; leave room for error and stress.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, while today isn’t detrimental to your path and plans, it is important to know that it will be a rough day to navigate. You mustn’t avoid your responsibilities. It is unwise to neglect your duties as they will come back to haunt you.

This is not a day to flaunt your bragging rights.

There are people around you who are wishing to prey on your success. Keep your victories private and celebrate without needing the rejoicing of a crowd to show how special you are. You already know it; te yourself.

Today can likely be a great day for the successes that you have been wishing to build. It is, however, important that you strategize how you approach it. You don’t want to jeopardize your hard work for a moment that isn’t carefully thought through.

Do not fear stepping into this day. Be cautious of the energy you’re putting out into the world. You wouldn’t want to make a fool of yourself in the moments that you are feeling victorious, This is a feeling you may not be able to recover from.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today is extraordinarily rough for you and will be a difficult day to navigate. While some can look on the bright side of things, all you are finding is darkness. There isn’t a silver lining in a world without light.

It will take all of your energy to not shut down today.

You may want to withdraw from the community around you and keep isolated. The thought of being around others when you are in as dark of a place as you are is terrifying. You know you could influence their mood and you don’t want anyone to worry about you.

However, the only way to get out of this funk is by surrounding yourself with those who make you feel light. You need a moment of unplanned laughter, comforting hugs, genuine smiles. Under no circumstances should you shut the world out. You need to invite it in.

Be cautious of slipping into a void you won’t be able to get yourself out of. You must ask for help in these times instead of refusing to let anyone see how much pain you are in. Do not keep it bottled up; please call someone you trust.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.