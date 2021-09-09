3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Sad About Love During The Moon In Scorpio September 10 - 13, 2021

So many of us feel emotional when the Moon is full or new, but for three zodiac signs who feel sad when the Moon in Scorpio triggers the feels starting September 10, 2021.

It's fairly easy to feel sad about love at any ol' time of the year, but when the Moon is in Scorpio, hang on to your hats - we're all going down.

It's going to be a mopey, self-pity-filled couple of days, and we're going to feel down in the dumps about love and the state of our romantic lives.

Welcome to planet Earth, where we idealize love and torment ourselves over it at every chance we get. If there were life on other planets, would they be like us?

All weepy and needy, hoping they find love, hoping their love doesn't leave, hoping their love is the one that 'completes' them?

All we do know is that down here on our planet, we feel love - and sadness, in equal portions...especially during Moon in Scorpio, which begins on September 10th and ends around September 13th. Three days of weepy - mark your calendars now.

For those who feel sad about love during this transit, it's more along the lines of what we expect in love, versus what we get. Isn't it always that? We want the world, we want to be saved by love - spared by it, enriched and overjoyed by its endless gorgeousness...yet, where is it?

Is this all there is? Is love a disappointment, or is it something so much bigger than our expectations, something intangible - even spiritual? Perhaps love is spirit, after all, perhaps love is pure detachment, and because our human nature thrives on being attached, we suffer when we are at a loss.

Zodiac signs who feel sad about love during the Moon in Scorpio, September 10 - 13, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may find yourself going over the victories and failures of your life, during this transit, Gemini. We all have 'em, and they are what makes up the sum of our existence.

And every now and then, you give in to the sadness that generally keeps you at bay. You are a profoundly sad person, but like everyone else, you do the best you can at keeping up appearances.

Moon in Scorpio is going to bring you to your knees, however, and you may not be able to hide your emotions. While you may not tell anyone of your feelings, you might expect to do some crying in your car, while driving all alone on the highway.

Your sadness will be private, and it will pass. You are simply suffering the human condition; it cannot be helped. You grew up with so many, many expectations, and when they didn't manifest, you counted them as personal failures. Lighten up on that self-hate; you're doing as well as anyone else here, friend.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in Scorpio has you feeling down. It's not like you haven't seen your share of love, in fact, you've been privileged to know it in many forms. You have family, friends, you've had lovers and partners - you recognize how good you've had it...and yet, there's something missing, and you can't put your finger on it.

That's what this transit does - it confuses you and makes you feel as though there's something you're missing out on.

Why wasn't 'your' relationship as good as theirs? Why didn't 'you' get the house you wanted, or the trip you wanted to go on?

All these little petty displeasure will come down on your head during this transit, making you feel like, for some reason, you've been singled out for a mediocre existence in love. You'll forget what you have to be grateful for, and for a short time, you'll stew in self-pity, wishing things could finally be different.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You may feel the pangs of melancholy during this transit, as Moon in Scorpio comes on like a black cloud that you believe is hanging right above your head.

There's a feeling of remorse in the air, and it feels personal. You may wonder why you made certain moves in your life, and how those moves got your where you presently are, in your love life.

And it's not like anything is really wrong with it, still, you can't shake the feeling that you could have done better.

Thoughts like this may lead to guilt - which is useless, and especially unhelpful when you're already feeling down. You'll be besieged with the idea that you are somehow living an imposter life, and that the love you now experience is...off, not right, not...yours.

That's the Moon doing playing that head trip on you. And when that Moon is in Scorpio, it's all a head trip for Pisces. Rise above it, friend - it's all you can do.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda