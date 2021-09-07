3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friends Ignore Them During The Moon Conjunct Mercury Starting September 8, 2021

Certain zodiac signs whose friends ignore them during the Moon conjunct Mercury starting September 8, 2021, will wonder what it was that they did wrong.

When we come by Moon Conjunct Mercury, which happens frequently enough and will rev up its engines once again on September 8, 2021, we can expect communications to be misread, and signals to go haywire. Similar to the retrograde of Mercury, when Moon Conjunct Mercury, our communications are iffy, at best.

While this doesn't mean it's altogether negative, it's the kind of transit that brings a few things to light - things we'd rather not admit to.

One of those things is a distinct feeling of being ignored. We may feel insulted by this perception, but we have to remember - it is perception and not necessarily reality.

We may feel we are being ignored by friends, when, in reality, they never got our message - or, they weren't aware they had to respond to us. Those are the kind of screw-ups that occur during Moon Conjunct Mercury.

During this time, we will feel overly sensitive. Our moods will flip on and off, and we may even become unapproachable, which is another of the reasons we may find ourselves ignored by friends. This is not the right time to start a fight; not if you want closure, or to prove your point.

This is the time to take things lightly; we may get offended over the smallest of occurrences, which will only make our lives miserable. For certain signs, the feeling of being ignored will be unnerving - bring it into reality and ask yourself: Is this really as bad as I'm making it?

Zodiac signs whose friends ignore them during the Moon conjunct Mercury starting September 8, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Moon conjunct Mercury gives you the courage to say what's on your mind - at all and any time of the day or night. You are generally someone who has no problem with this at all, and yet, given the right transit and you'll feel even freer with your words.

This freedom that starts on Wednesday allows you to think you're just being funny when indeed you are being insulted and mean.

Your friends know this about you, and forgive you for your bombastic ways - but you know, Aries - those crazy ways of yours are not always welcome and when you get 'like this', many friends of yours will choose to avoid being with you, rather than put themselves through it.

You will laugh at them, telling them that they can't take a joke, but are you joking, or are your cruel jokes really your way of telling people off. If you feel ignored during this transit, it's because nobody wants to stick around for your brand of humor. Maybe another day, but not today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You will definitely be feeling ignored during this transit, Gemini, and once again, you will not comprehend why on earth anyone would want to do this to you. With Mercury on your side, as your ruling planet, you know how to finesse a conversation - you also know what 'gets their goat' and you tend to play that trick as often as possible.

You don't get that not everyone wants to be tested, and when they start associating you with nonstop sparring matches, they may back off during Moon Conjunct Mercury starting September 8, 2021.

You like to play the role of a helpful angel; you're the one who comes to another's rescue - but you want a reward for your behavior, which makes you less than altruistic.

On occasion, your helpful nature turns on you, leaving you alone with the feeling that your friends are consciously ignoring you. Well, some are ignoring you - and for good reason; they don't want to be put on the spot.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are well-loved among your friends - of this, there is no doubt. But you can be really demanding, and when you want attention, it's now or never; you do not take no for an answer. This is narcissistic, and your type of narcissism is the kind that makes you think everyone is working on 'your time.'

That means if you have a day off, so must the world, hence they must be around and available to pay attention to you.

When you see that your friends are engaged in their own lives, you do not accept it, and you believe they are lying to you beginning Wednesday.

"LOOK AT ME!" Moon in Libra Conjunct Mercury has you misinterpreting everything as a rejection - and how could they reject the mighty YOU? Friends aren't ignoring you, Leo, they are just living their lives on their time, and if that inconveniences you, try to understand that you're not the only person in the world. See if you can find it in your heart to understand the expression, "Live and let live."

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda