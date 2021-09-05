3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Selfish In Love During Uranus Retrograde Starting September 6, 2021

Certain zodiac signs who are selfish in love during Uranus retrograde will act even more concerned about their own wellbeing starting September 6, 2021.

As of August 19, Uranus went into retrograde, and will be doing its thing for a few months more, in fact, this retrograde will end on January 19, 2022.

As it transits the cosmic sky, it passes through the zodiac constellations, and is now, as of today, September 6, in Taurus.

Retrogrades are strong transits, and each sign that they pass through influences their movement - and our lives down here, on good ol' Earth.

Uranus retrograde in Taurus sounds a lot worst than it is, when in fact, this transit can have a soothing affect on us, and when in Taurus, we may even find ourselves in stable relationships in both love and in business.

We may see something in ourselves that is possessive, selfish even, when it comes to love and romance.

Because we can see the big picture in our relationships, we tend to want to enforce it, make it stick; love seems so precarious that when we finally DO find it, we practically want to imprison it.

This retrograde can bring out a side in us that craves security and calm, while fighting for it in unusually selfish ways.

Zodiac signs who are selfish in love during Uranus retrograde starting September 6, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are always at your most comfortable when you know what lies ahead. Spontaneity is not your best suit, and when it comes to your love life - you want to know where you stand, and what your partner has in mind for the future.

This lack of spontaneity will be accentuated during the Uranus retrograde in Taurus, and your demanding nature may run your partner the wrong way. They may tell you to back off, not to worry - everything is fine.

And yet, that's not a real answer, to you. It's as if you want a contract that states how long they are going to love you, and though it's not an actual piece of paper that you want signed, you are going to demand some sort of declaration of love and promise from your partner.

They will resent your lack of trust and want to ignore you, just out of spite. This back-and-forth tussle is part of your relationship, and in a way, the more you argue, the more you stick together.

That's your assurance, and the idea that they are actually 'fighting back' is your contract - it's your personal proof of their love. Twisted, but effective.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You want it all, and you have no intention of getting anything less than what you believe you deserve. You've always been a stickler for loyalty; relationships have to be committed and monogamous or they are out the door.

What Uranus retrograde in Taurus brings out in you is your manipulative side - you will be using your passive aggressive skills to make your partner into the person you believe they need to be. You do not consider that, perhaps, they are in charge of who they 'need' to be, but their feelings were never really a part of the equation.

If you want it all, then you must take it all - this is how you see things. After all, you're only requesting a beautiful life together, what could be so wrong with that?

While that's a wonderful request, it would be best if you don't go after it with such selfishness in your heart. Let your partner breathe - they will come to you fully in body, mind and spirit - if not forced.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a time for you to rely upon your skills. You happen to be great with offbeat suggestions and interesting new ways of thinking about life. You know what you're capable of, and when you throw on the charm, you feel you can do no wrong. In your relationship, you will be doing a similar kind of manipulating - and you intend for it to work.

You will be trying to sway your partner into thinking you're a genius, that you are the last stop for them - and that, should they even try to look at another person, they'd miss out on 'all this.' You really do think you're the best - and that's not to say you're not, Aquarius, in fact, you are pretty damned smart.

However, this is your lure: you use your creative talents to make your partner think you are practically an angel. You absolutely do not want this person to leave you, and so you over compensate by being brilliant at everything you do.

That will become tiring to you after a while. Relax this selfishness and just let it happen.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.