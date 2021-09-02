3 Zodiac Signs Who Fight For Love During Critical Degree Mars In Virgo Starting September 3, 2021

Three zodiac signs who fight for love during critical degree Mars in Virgo will feel the intensity starting September 3, 2021.

Critical degrees, in astrology, represent crisis points; times in our lives that mimic what's going on the stars - shifts and balances are all off, and our personalities and ways of thinking are slightly askew.

We want to pick fights, and we want to be right. During Mars in Virgo at a Critical Degree - starting September 3, we may find our reactions to any number of situations to be harsh, ill-conceived, and, in our minds - perfectly justified.

The more obvious way to look at this particular transit is by deciphering the essential traits of the planet Mars - the warrior planet, and Virgo - the sign of the zodiac most associated with judgmental behavior and absurd perfectionism. Put the two of them together in a Critical Degree and what you've got is trouble.

When this transit influences love and romance, it could go any number of ways, depending on the sign of the Zodiac it's affecting.

We may be fighting for love - or fighting to get rid of love. Either way, certain signs of the Zodiac will be scrapping for a tussle...and they will get what they want.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Fight For Love During Mars in Virgo At A Critical Degree Starting September 3, 2021:

Zodiac signs who fight for love during critical degree Mars in Virgo starting September 3, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This critical degree, also known as the 29th degree, or the Anaretic degree, is going to challenge your stoic and easy-going nature, Taurus.

You will not feel like your good old self during this transit, and it will have you seeking trouble, finding it, and fighting for the right to...fight for it.

This transit has the capability of making you feel possessive and jealous - you want your mate all to yourself and should anyone even look at them, you'll be ready to take them on as if you've been challenged to a duel.

When all of this is over, you will feel pretty silly about your behavior, but that won't change it while you're 'in it.' "What are you looking at, chump?" Will be your line of defense, as you fight for the love of your life, feeling your every move to be authentic and justified.

It's just silly stuff and you are taking it way too far. Don't let this transit turn you into an ape! You don't need to defend your loved one's honor, because no one is defaming it. Wake up, you're in a trance, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If there is one thing no human being on Earth likes to admit to, it's being jealous. After all, that's the ultimate sign of weakness and for someone like you, Gemini, you're all about painting the picture of self-sufficient calm - "Jealous, me? Nahhh."

Jealousy is what's going to motivate your actions during this tricky transit. As this falls in Virgo, it's going to elevate your paranoia; you'll see things you wish you didn't see in your relationship - but, those things aren't really there.

You will fight for love - but it will be under duress, and it won't be to save the relationship, it will be to save yourself. What's going to arise out of all of this is the recognition that you are dissatisfied with your own life and that you need to lash out at someone.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

We only hurt the ones we love - remember that old expression? You will come to know this very well during this period of time, as your own inner pain will reach out and touch someone very close to you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Fighting for love just doesn't seem like something you'd ever want to be involved in, and yet, there's a sense of desperation in you during Mars at a Critical Degree in Virgo that is prompting you to push people around. You will push your loved one around - and that's not going to go well.

You may be feeling weak, vulnerable - you may be thinking a little too much about any failures in your life, and rather than face the music, you project it outwards. You feel rage and self-pity, and all of it makes you feel terrible and unworthy of anyone's love.

Just the other day you were feeling incredible - in love, happy, carefree - and then, whammo! In comes the transit that warps your thinking and makes you feel like you have to suddenly fight for what is yours.

Count on this - it will pass, and your best bet here, Libra, is to keep your hostile thoughts to yourself as they are way too dramatic and unnecessary, and can only cause harm if you allow them to manifest as arguments.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.