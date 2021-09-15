3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough day On September 16, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 16, 2021, will feel the intensity of Pluto conjunct the Moon on Thursday.

The main antagonist of this week's story is a little old transit called Moon Conjunction Saturn, with the darkening effect of Moon Conjunction Pluto, to boot.

Some will be able to rise above the draining feeling that these transits bring us, however, for others, like Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, it might be hard to get our heads out of the sand.

"That sinking feeling." You know the expression, and now, if your sign happens to be one of the above mentioned, you, too, will experience a feeling akin to sinking during this day.

For some, it might take us all the way down, while for others, it may act as an impetus for change - why sink, when you can swim?

It's also kind of shocking when we have days that seem to completely take over, without asking. One minute you're crying, and the next - you're freaking out, shaking with anxiety - then, you go to sleep and wake up the next day and nothing is wrong.

Well, that's the kind of day some of us are about to have. Our moods may send us right to our beds, just to get it over with already! Outside of that, we should be able to handle it just fine. What's a little glitch here or there. The universe is just clowning with us...right?

Who's going to have a rough day, September 16, 2021, according to astrology?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 16, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Just as you thought it was safe to go back in the water...boom! In comes the bad mood that nobody expected.

You can't really complain, things have been going so well for you lately, however, you can't really be blamed either as it's very hard to work with Moon Conjunction Saturn, a transit that seems hellbent on keeping you down in the dumps.

Thinking about an ex, today? That makes sense. Regretting giving so much to someone who threw you out like the trash? Yup, when Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn get together, they usually leave no stone unturned, when it comes to making Virgos unhappy.

Drum up that Moon in Capricorn Trine Mars energy if you can - ignore the dumpster fire that is the past, and treat yourself to something special (and edible!).



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you feel like you are locked in a prison cell of the mind, even though you are as wild and unencumbered as one can be - you can thank Moon Conjunction Saturn for pushing you into that dark place.

And even though we have Sun Trine Pluto, which should give you the power to get out of your funk, we also have Moon Conjunction Pluto to make it all seem so dramatic and intense. It's like you can't get it right, no matter how hard you try, and so you just end up not trying.

It's all about the shrug, today, Sagittarius, that 'who cares' ennui. Feelings of intensity result in an atmosphere of apathy; moodiness turns to insensitivity, and until it all passes, which it will within a day, you will feel burdened and cramped by unwanted emotion and the need to break free.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

RELATED: 6 Things You Probably Don't Know About The Sagittarius Woman

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Your emotions may get the better of you today, Pisces, and Moon Conjunction Saturn looms high in your psyche and challenges your every move - or so it seems.

Your entire day is going to be about second-guessing yourself, from the most important things to the ones that are inconsequential. It's all about overthinking and finding drama in situations that are peaceful and calm.

Moon Conjunction Pluto in the zodiac sign of Capricorn takes what already feels dreadful and adds a touch of darkness to the mix, making you feel as though you should have just stayed in bed. You'll go about your day as usual, but you may be more tired than usual.

These transits have a draining effect on you and it would be advised to keep your day as simple - and undramatic - as possible. You can do it, you will do it, and you'll live to tell. Cheer up, Pisces - it gets much better tomorrow.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda