3 Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 1, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day will get caught in their emotions starting September 1, 2021.

The Moon in Cancer is bringing out your sensitive side...which isn’t always a good thing. In fact, you moodiness can make it tough on three zodiac signs starting on September 1, 2021.

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on September 1, 2021, according to astrology?

For Taurus, Leo, and Libra, you may be finding that you’re a little more touchy than usual.

You may not be able to articulate the emotional distress that is arising in you, which only leads to more conflict. Wednesday may feel like a lose-lose situation for you.

The new reality you’re shifting into may come without resolve of conflict or issues. You haven’t been able to express the emotions you’re feeling. Seeing the world move on may feel like a slap in the face.

While what you’re releasing is necessary, you may feel you have more fuel to add to the fire than others around you. Let it burn. Feel those feelings out. However, feeling this way doesn’t mean to neglect the impact you’re putting on others.

It won’t serve you to ignore the emotions you’re experiencing on Wednesday. They won’t go away if you pretend they aren’t there. However, there are healthy ways to express the turmoil you’re feeling inside, without destroying the world around you or the path you’re creating.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this new shift in energy is triggering you to actively desire fleeing the situation. You may feel ill-equipped for the next chapter of your life. You’re not feeling as though you can adapt to whatever the world has to throw at you next.

In fear of failing, you wish to run away.

Leaving the situation doesn’t create resolve. However, you cannot allow your own stubbornness to keep you in the past. You can’t bring back what is being left behind. That’s not the way time works.

Don’t abandon your projects because of one failure (or even a string of bad luck)! Keep working at it until everything starts to click with ease.

Not everything will come to you with ease.

Life won’t always click instantly. Sometimes it takes trial and error, but it always works in the long run!

It can be scary to tackle the areas of life that bring you discomfort. However, the more you chip away at this, the more progress you make, and the better you understand the assignments at hand. Don’t surrender to the fear of failure.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are becoming indecisive about which path to take. This is a very normal, human behavior, especially when there’s so many opportunities available to be taken. However, instead of internalizing it and creating a plan, you’re becoming quick to snap.

You can’t expect the people in your life to intuitively know there’s something wrong if you are too proud to vocalize it.

Leo, people in your life may be viewing you as a little touchy today.

You’re experiencing swinging moods and your anger comes unchecked. If they are unaware of the conflict within, they cannot help you. While some people in your life may be at fault, it’s not worth taking your rage out on them.

Be cautious with your funds in this turmoil. You may end up convincing yourself if you make a large purchase that it will make things better. Temporarily, it could provide some ease. But after a week or two, you just have more things to deal with and less money in your account.

If you can’t speak up and ask for what you need, isolate. This might be a great time to start a journal (or even a wreck-it journal). There’s other options other than burning the bridges you spent so long creating.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, there is disconnection between your thoughts and your heart. You understand what you need, you comprehend what you desire, but somehow the two are not working together. Your life is unbalanced the first day of September.

You may be feeling restricted. Your freedom could be jeopardized when you try to pick between what you need to do (as in your daily duties) and what your heart is calling you to do. This is a day that adulting may feel too overwhelming to get anything done.

Making decisions is the bane of your existence.

You could try to find the balance September 1, however resolve may not be experienced in just one day. It is difficult to do but taking pause and understanding your conflict won’t be fixed overnight is the first step to creating less pressure in your life.

You are overwhelmed with panic as you try to find a thread of stability in your life.

This is not as urgent a matter as your head is making it out to be. You’ll find the gray area to get you through this. Balance is ahead, just try for stability before you self-destruct.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.