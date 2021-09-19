3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, September 20 - 26, 2021

Certain zodiac signs need to prepare themselves for the week of September 20 to September 26, 2021, is going to be a rough one for them.

While it may not be particularly hardcore, in terms of roughness, this week will definitely bring some challenges for those who are susceptible.

Why will this week be rough for certain zodiac signs?

We are looking at Moon Trine Venus, Moon Sextile Uranus, Mercury Trine Jupiter - AND, the Full Moon in Pisces. It's that last little transit that's going to do the trick, as we will all come to know.

Our Full Moon is going to hit us right at the top of the week, on Monday the 20th, and with comes the concept of dashed dreams and false hopes.

It's not time for panic, but it is time for the readjustment of expectations. When we have a Full Moon, oftentimes we get into 'hope mode' - which is fantastic, but it also comes with a reality check: Dream big, but don't dream impossible.

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting September 20, 2021, will have their courage challenged.

That's why this week will sting some of our biggest dreamers, and by no means am I implying that we should all hide under rocks and accept mediocrity.

No, but we do need to shoot for things that CAN be done or accomplished, rather than build all our hopes on things that can never become realized.

If going into outer space on the next shuttle is your dream - you may want to lower your expectations so that you don't get hit with major disappointment - that kind of thing. Get me?

Who is going to have a rough week?

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, September 19 - 25, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's a good chance your mood has been very upbeat over the last few weeks. You have a lot of optimism within you, but very little tolerance for the days when things don't go your way. You may see a little of that intolerance rise to the surface this week.

You'll be getting some disappointing news - not tragic, not life-altering, but enough to put you off hope for a while. It could be as small as someone calling off a plan.

You might have believed in that plan - you may have even depended on that plan, and when that event is canceled on you, it will send you into a spiral of negativity.

You make the week very polarizing for yourself by reacting in such a negative way, but worse - you create more negativity for yourself simply by believing this mere 'change in plans' is a bad thing.

It's not - it's just a change in plans - not a world war.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You will experience some unwanted skepticism, this week, Libra. You may have had your heart set on something - something that depended upon another person coming through for you. This person seemed reliable, someone you could believe in.

You had no reason to think otherwise and so you put all your faith into them, knowing with absolute certainty that the things they said to you were not in jest - and you allowed yourself that very dangerous thing: Hope.

And then, they reversed course on you, leaving you alone with your dream, your hope, and a week filled with cold numbness. You don't need much to set you off on a negativity spree, but you really didn't want to have to go there this week. Unfortunately, you will go there this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With Mercury Trine Jupiter in your cosmic chart, you'll find yourself in a creative mood - big ideas, amazing projects, and very little to stand in your way...that is of course until the Full Moon inhibits that creative flow of yours. It's similar to writer's block - you'll start, and then...you'll stare at the blank page.

This week will bring you frustration in terms of productivity and creativity. You're one hundred percent on board with making beauty and expressing all that is wonderful in the world - and yet - you are stifled; you just can't seem to get past 'page one.'

So, this week, you will have grand and gorgeous ideas, but no way to express yourself, and that will make you feel trapped, suffocated. What's awesome is that those ideas will prevail until next week, when your creative flow will be right back on track.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda