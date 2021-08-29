3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 30, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day may not understand why life feels complex on Monday, but astrology reveals why August 30, 2021 is challenging.

Going with the flow isn’t always easy. As Mercury enters Libra we all find change difficult.

So, which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on August 30, 2021, according to astrology?

New beginnings aren’t always exciting, especially if there are things left unresolved, and there are lots of changes taking place in astrology right that make the start of the week difficult.

For Libra, Sagittarius, and Pisces, it's hard to find closure in things on Monday, and some zodiac signs may feel a lack of control or a lack of compassion for what they are enduring.

This upheaval can be difficult, especially if you’re a Libra, Sagittarius, or Pisces who is doing the heavy lifting on Monday.

Many of us are praying to catch a break. Things are so difficult, and so many of us just need time to catch up and tread above the water again. And, the universe won't seem to provide the easiest solutions, and this is also what makes Monday challenging.

There are difficult life lessons to learn. Of course, someday far into the future, you’ll be happy to have learned it, no matter what sign you are.

That doesn’t change the discomfort you’re experiencing with life at this moment.

You may not be able to save today, but you can save yourself. With some adjustments and understanding, there’s a possibility you will be able to ride out this wave, even if it feels impossible.

May the lessons you’re learning today be ones you don’t have to relearn.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 30, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, no one else has to be stern with you because you’re already hard on yourself. You’re becoming flexible enough to see someone else’s viewpoints on Monday. However, this comes with internalizing every mistake you’ve ever made.

You’re your own worst critic this week, and Monday you're even harder than usual.

Yes, Libra, you have made mistakes. This doesn’t mean you have to be stuck in a loop of all your failures. You are human. Just because you have errors doesn’t mean you deserve a bad life.

If you wouldn’t expect anyone else to be perfect, why are you expecting yourself to be? Instead of letting your wrongs eat you alive, unpack what you can do to right these wrongs. Could this be a catalyst to becoming a better person? Or even the person you hoped you would become?

If others are willing to forgive you then it’s time to forgive yourself. There’s no sense in hurting your own heart over mistakes you’ve made. It’s a challenge to grow from them. This might be the perfect day to reshape how you view yourself and reestablish your expectations. Go easy on yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you’ve never really needed closure when you’re the one adding people to your block list. However, when you’re the one who is getting cut out without an answer, this may send you into a panic.

This is a time you may find a chapter closing in your life that you weren’t ready to end. This could look like a loss of opportunity or people outgrowing your connection. This feels extremely personal and has the potential to be something you hyper-fixate on today.

Some people aren’t going to jive with your energy; let them go!

You know better than anyone else that some people aren’t meant to be by your side for an entire lifetime. Some people and opportunities are temporary. They are still meaningful even in their short-lived time.

Sagittarius, if you’re ghosted today, don’t fret. You know there are so many adventures to be prepared for. Let this door close, without creating a more painful emotion out of the rejection. You have too many doors opening to focus on this one end.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you have been going through it lately. You’ve found yourself dwelling on broken promises and have resented the people who have put you in this place. Now, you may be finding yourself mourning all of the losses you have faced.

You are grieving. You are starting to see that your needs aren’t being met and they haven’t been for a while. You may be your own worst enemy through this. The thought of why you weren’t enough may cross your mind often today.

However, you are enough for the right person, and you should be enough for yourself. You don’t need people who can’t match your energy to tell you that, especially when they are constantly letting you down.

Don’t let your tendencies to be nostalgic about ghosts in your past stop you from seeing how that relationship would have never worked out. Take time to grieve today; for the loss you feel and the hurt your past self has experienced. You will make it through this.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.