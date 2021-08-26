3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day on August 27, 2021

This grounding energy is going to be beneficial for most. Unfortunately, it isn’t the case for these three signs.

While the energy of the Moon shifting into Taurus is helping others become grounded, for some it may be inspiring stubbornness that is less than flattering.

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on August 27, 2021, according to astrology?

This isn’t the best side of several of the signs and may isolate them from the people they are wishing to communicate with.

The Moon in Taurus is making it difficult for you to agree to things that aren’t on your terms.

While it’s great that you find yourself wanting to defend your stances and energy, you’re not always right or understanding the needs of others.

With this grounding shift starting on August 27, you’re becoming incapable of seeing past yourself.

The majority of the signs are trying to find some stability in their life. After all, it has been a hectic year for most. However, some of the zodiacs are passing past stability for unhealthy complacency. How will you grow without a little flexibility?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 27, 2021:





Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you have your sights locked on your goals but in this are you forgoing things that should be prioritized even more?

There’s a sense that in these moments you are becoming more career motivated and wanting to succeed in these ways, but at what cost to you?

You tend to be on the more sensitive or emotional side, but that doesn’t mean you won’t avoid difficult subjects to protect your emotions.

This might be a time you’re alienating yourself from family matters because you’re finding them too difficult to navigate through.

When has avoidance ever catered to your needs, on Friday.

This is a great time to try and prioritize some off time from your go mode and find moments to relax and unwind with the people that you care deeply about, even if you left things in a difficult spot before.

It’s time to work on that hurt heart, even if it feels like ripping off the band-aid today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it’s not so much that you don’t have a great idea for what you want to accomplish, it’s your motivations today which can spoil a grand wish.

You may be feeling some festering feelings of resentment towards things left unresolved, and while normally you would let it roll off your back, you’re not quite capable of letting things go.

Your vengeful side is seeking revenge, on August 27, 2021.

Don’t act out of emotion as best you can today.

This isn’t well thought through and can lead to even more destruction when you’re trying to right the wrongs that were inflicted on you.

Eventually, you need to admit when you’re the one causing destruction as well.

They may have done you wrong but even you make mistakes.

Try to balance out your emotions instead of thinking of things as an eye for an eye.

No one is going to win if you’re burning the whole world down with you.

Your anger can be expressed in much healthier ways that create the resolve you truly crave.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may be finding yourself lonelier as the days go on. Are you jeopardizing real friendships for temporary placements?

This is not only agitating your integrity but also cheapening your own worth.

It’s hard being alone, but it’s even more difficult feeling lonely surrounded by others.

Aquarius, you don’t always need people echoing back to you to know that you’re worth it.

Surrounding yourself with people who only make you feel worse about yourself isn’t creating a healthy atmosphere for you.

Even more, you may end up lashing out at these people, and while it may feel warranted, they’re humans too.

You don’t need to create pain from the discomfort you’re feeling.

Be aware that your reactions have consequences. Don’t burn bridges when it’s not necessary.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.