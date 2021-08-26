3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 27, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 27, 2021, and there's many reasons why when you look at astrology.

While yesterday brought challenges during the Moon's transition from Aries into Taurus, things have settled in bringing a boost to emotional energy.

If you’ve been feeling out of touch as of late, and your zodiac sign is Aries, Sagittarius, or even Taurus, then have no fear!

The Moon is in Taurus on Friday, August 27, and and no matter what your zodiac sign is, we are all about to find ourselves grounded back on earth.

With the recent fire energies of the previous Aries Moon, some of us may have experienced emotional influxes that left us with our heads in the cloud.

Now, we’re returning back to our bodies and able to experience not only balance and stability but a little excitement as well.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on August 27, 2021, according to astrology?

This is going to be a great time to use your body; turning on playlists to groove to the beat, keep yourself energized with light exercise, and recheck in with your emotional wellness.

What a beautiful harmony between your mind and body, so enjoy these positive vibes all day Friday.

Try to avoid becoming hyper-focused on things beyond your control. The best way to adapt in these times is to go with the flow.

If you’re incapable of changing the conflict in your life, work with the energy already present. This is not the time to sweat the small stuff.

3 Zodiac signs who will be having a great day on August 27, 2021

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, not everyone sees that things aren’t always easy for you. There’s a reason you’re known for being the angry one of the fire signs.

However, this doesn’t come without reason.

There are often times you’re finding that the odds are stacked against you; you’re just reciprocating the energy that the universe has shown you thus far.

However, these karmic cycles are righting their wrongs on Friday.

After what feels like a long string of bad luck life is now turning out to be favorable for you.

If you feel as though you are chronically the wallflower friend you could be seeing a lot of recognition this Friday, August 27.

Be anticipating honors, in the form of gratitude from friends or even awards received at work.

Aries, you’re a lot more than people give you credit for. You’re complex and a little worn out from the world.

That isn’t a life sentence; you’re capable of seeing a change in luck too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, with the moon’s return to your house, we are seeing the confidence that isn’t always known from you.

The best part about this? It doesn’t require you to be flashy or show off any luxurious side.

Your uptick in self-esteem is coming from finding your authentic self and path once more.

This is a great time to reconnect to your earthy nature; slide off those shoes and feel the ground beneath your feet.

These simplicities in your life are a reminder that you’re still here, even when the recognition or money isn’t reflecting the worth you’ve always had.

You’re allowed to shine regardless of what you have or what you can present on August 27, 2021.

Take a pause today to reconnect with yourself. It’s wonderful to know that you are always you, in your radiance, no matter what.

It’s time you see yourself the way everyone else always does. Glow, baby, glow!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today is one of greatness for you. This day is setting you up with the freedom to be flexible, without a rigid plan to stunt your creativity or authenticity.

As exciting as this is, it’s important to know that you can’t allow yourself to become reckless in this. You could get yourself into trouble this way.

Your expression is a wonderful thing on August 27, 2021 which makes it a great day for you.

You are in rare form when the structure becomes less rigid and more of a suggestion.

For you, this kind of grounding presents itself as a breath of fresh air.

Welcome this with open arms and take rest knowing that you can be just as productive being free as anyone else can with structure.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.