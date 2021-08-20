3 Zodiac Signs Who Go For Their Dreams During The Moon Conjunct Jupiter Starting August 21, 2021

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and when it conjuncts Jupiter in the same sign there are going to be three zodiac signs who go for their dreams starting on August 21, 2021.

The Moon is in everybody's business this month, and honestly, nobody's complaining.

And when the Moon Conjunct Jupiter, we can add happiness, contentment and hope to an already favorable state of mind. Jupiter broadens the possibilities for positive outcomes, and the Moon makes it personal for us.

The Moon conjunct Jupiter on August 21 is power for all zodiac signs.

This Moon transit works like a support system for our hopes and dreams. There's a feminine aspect to all of this, and it plays out in our ability to hold on to those dreams, while nurturing others and inspiring them to go after their own.

Moon Conjunct Jupiter is here to bump up our persistence; it's here to tell us to hold on, and to never give up on our dreams.

No matter how big or small, our dreams belong to us, and no one can take them away. In a way, this transit is for the dreamers who wish, in earnest, for their dreams to come true.

Zodiac signs who go for their dreams during the Moon conjunct Jupiter starting August 21, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've been dealing with this 'now or never' feeling for a while, and you know that it's all too easy to just throw in the towel and give up on your dream. You've been there before and you regret not being brave enough to just MAKE THE MOVE.

Well, you're in for a helpful surprise, Gemini, because as of August 21, you will barely be able to stop yourself from 'going for it.'

Inspiration is now your middle name, and suddenly things don't look all that scary or foreboding. In fact, if you put some solid positive energy behind this plan of yours, you might just end up with something totally unexpected: Success.

And yes, Gemini, you, too, are destined for success. Don't stop now, and whatever you do - keep believing in your plan: it will work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

One thing that might take place during the Moon Conjunct Jupiter transit, for you, Libra, is a strong desire in you to become more social.

While that might shock you right now, the truth is, you do harbor a secret desire to become more popular. You know yourself to be lovable and kind, and you know that people generally react well to you.

What you never quite understand is that you really are appreciated; people want you around, Libra, and you might just catch on to that during this transit.

Take advantage of this. If your dream is to be more social, and you that people want your friendship, then have the confidence to show up.

Don't worry about rejection, as this is always what keeps you at home. Go out, go mingle - get to know people, and let them get to know you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

When you dream, you go big, and usually all those that come along with you benefit greatly.

You don't usually dream for yourself; you dream for others, and when you are inspired enough, as you will be during this present transit, you feel you can make anything come true.

The presence of Jupiter paired with the Moon makes all things seem possible - even the miraculous, and that may be what you're on to this time around, Pisces; creating a miracle for someone in your life.

You're a very loving, very special person who sacrifices daily for those you love; it's no biggie and you'll do it a thousand times over if need be.

On and around August 21, 2021, you will be making someone else's dream come true for them - because it gives you great pleasure, and because...it is the right thing to do. Good on ya, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda